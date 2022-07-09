As the weather heats up, so does the lineup of political speakers for the St. Jerome 142nd annual Fancy Farm Picnic. Known for its political banter, the Fancy Farm Picnic will take place on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6.
Steven Elder, political chairman for the picnic, says the committee is starting to see candidates confirm their attendance after invitations were sent out June 14. The political speaking portion of the picnic will be held Saturday at 2 p.m.
“Several constitutional officers have confirmed and it will be an exciting event for sure,” said Elder.
Confirmed speakers so far include:
• Kentucky State Sen. Jason Howell (R)
• Kentucky State Rep. Richard Heath (R)
• U.S. Senate Candidate Charles Booker (D)
• U.S. Congressman James Comer (R)
• Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams (R)
• Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon (R)
• Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball (R)
• Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles (R)
Still pending due to being in Congressional session are United State Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, both Republicans. The session is scheduled to finish on Aug. 5. Both senators had to miss last year’s picnic due to bill negotiations that carried over into the weekend.
Answers have not been received yet from:
• Gov. Andy Beshear (D)
• Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman (D)
• And, Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R)
Harmon, Cameron and Quarles have all announced their candidacies for governor against Beshear.
Kentucky House of Representative Speaker of the House David Osborne will emcee the event.
The two-day event also offer plenty of food, a 1-mile fun run, bingo, music and raffles.
