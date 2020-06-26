This year’s St. Jerome Catholic Church Fancy Farm picnic will not include political speeches, one of the annual event’s signature aspects, organizers have announced.
Fancy Farm has been described in the past as the “Super Bowl of Kentucky politics” for its engaging, sometimes rowdy slate of addresses by candidates and incumbents to vocal partisan crowds. Canceling this aspect of the event this year is another reminder of COVID-19’s far reaching impact.
Last week, organizers announced the popular event would be Aug. 1 with some changes in an attempt to proceed with the picnic and adhere to state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
In a Facebook post Wednesday night, the Rev. Darrell Venters of St. Jerome Catholic Church wrote: “I know this is a disappointment to some and comes as a relief to others. However, taking into consideration all the factors, I believe it is the best route to take at this time.”
Picnic co-chair Andy Hayden said over the past week officials gathered input from the community, including volunteers who help run the event and people in charge of certain stands and booths.
“We just collectively made that decision,” he said. “We knew we were going to have a modified event.”
Hayden said he felt it was best to “remove our emotional connection to the picnic and make a decision based on being safe and responsible for the health of the community with the pandemic going on.”
This year’s event, the 140th picnic, will still feature two other long-standing traditions — selling pork and mutton by the pound and an online and in-person raffle. T-shirts also will be sold but none of the booths or stands will be open.
“Traditionally, we cook 19,000 pounds of pork and mutton. That’s going to be scaled down, but it will still be a large amount,” Hayden said.
“That will be available starting at 8 a.m. Saturday and sold throughout the day until it’s gone.”
An online raffle is being launched today with a 2020 Polaris Ranger XP 1000 utility vehicle as the top prize.
“We encourage everyone to go to our Facebook page, ‘St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic,’ for information,” he said.
The raffle drawing will be 6 p.m. Aug. 1 on the picnic grounds and live-streamed on Facebook.
“We appreciate the support in the past and we hope to see the same support this year with our online raffle, and we’ll be back for No. 141 next year and hope that it’s back to normal,” Hayden said.
