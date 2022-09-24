PADNWS-09-24-22 BLUE RIBBON - PHOTO

Fancy Farm Elementary School Principal Jarrod McMillin poses in the school library, where a class is meeting. Fancy Farm Elementary was one of seven schools in Kentucky to earn Blue Ribbon Schools status this year.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

Fancy Farm Elementary School in Graves County was one of seven schools in Kentucky and one of 297 schools nationwide to earn Blue Ribbon Schools recognition from the U.S. Department of Education.

The announcement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona was made Friday during his “Road to Success Back to School” bus tour. This is the 39th recognition of Blue Ribbon Schools, which began in 1984.

