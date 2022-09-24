Fancy Farm Elementary School in Graves County was one of seven schools in Kentucky and one of 297 schools nationwide to earn Blue Ribbon Schools recognition from the U.S. Department of Education.
The announcement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona was made Friday during his “Road to Success Back to School” bus tour. This is the 39th recognition of Blue Ribbon Schools, which began in 1984.
Fancy Farm Elementary was recognized for its high performance as measured by state assessments or nationally normed schools.
The Blue Ribbon Schools program also recognizes schools that are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.
Other Kentucky schools earning that status this year are Frankfort High School, Cairo Elementary School (Henderson), Longbranch Elementary School (Union), Samuel Woodfill Elementary School (Fort Thomas), Saint Francis of Assisi School (Louisville) and Saint Therese School (Southgate).
Former FFES Principal Janet Throgmortion — who is currently the principal at Graves County High School — put in the nomination for Fancy Farm Elementary last year.
“We were contacted via email from the U.S. Department of Education that we had met the qualifications according to their criteria,” she said. “Then, you have to fill out the application portion, which is really writing paragraphs about what your school does for each subject area and how you responded during the pandemic.
“You’re just writing your story, essentially, about what you do to make things happen for kids.”
Throgmorton said Fancy Farm Elementary qualified for the award because school administrators and teachers work to meet the needs of each student.
“That’s not only academically, but as a whole child,” she said. “If they’re hungry or have a lot of anxiety or don’t have a bed to sleep in, they are not going to achieve to their potential academically.
“So, we try to meet all of those needs so that, in turn, they can do their best in school.”
Throgmorton was the principal at FFES for 12 years and was excited that Fancy Farm Elementary was named a Blue Ribbon School.
“I think it’s a fabulous honor — not only for our school, but for our parents and our community, especially during the (COVID-19) pandemic,” she said. “No one person was teaching alone. Our parents and our community did a fabulous job of helping us meet the needs of kids when we could have them in school and when we had to be virtual.”
Current FFES Principal Jarrod McMillin was also pleased that his school was chosen for the honor.
“This is my first year as principal,” he said. “I know to be even nominated, they nominate schools that have very high achievement scores on the state assessments or shown significant growth or reduction of academic gaps.
“Fancy Farm, for years, has been one of the top academic schools as far as scores go on the state assessments.”
McMillin said it is “very humbling” to be able to walk into a Blue Ribbon School in his first year as principal.
“It’s exciting. I’m thrilled and honored to get to continue that legacy,” he said. “I know the school has also recently merged with Lowes Elementary, so that has been a challenge not only for staff and students but the community as well.
“In just the six weeks that I’ve been here, there is still a family feel. Everybody wants to contribute to meet the best needs of the students. Everything has to be student-centered. That’s why we do what we do, regardless of where we do it.”
McMillin said the Blue Ribbon Schools recognition is reflective of the commitment of teachers and students.
“It takes quality teachers and educators to have that achievement, but it takes students caring and doing their part as well,” he said. “All props and respect go to the teachers and the students for receiving this award.”
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.