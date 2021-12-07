You are the owner of this article.
Family still waiting for Paducah sailor's remains

In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, part of the hull of the capsized USS Oklahoma is seen at right as the battleship USS West Virginia, center, begins to sink after suffering heavy damage, while the USS Maryland, left, is still afloat in Pearl Harbor, Oahu, Hawaii.

 AP Photo/U.S. Navy, File

The family of Paducah sailor Hal Jake Allison is still waiting for his remains to return home to Kentucky, after he was accounted for in October.

Allison, a fireman second class in the U.S. Navy, was killed 80 years ago during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, while serving on the USS Oklahoma. It capsized after being torpedoed by Japanese forces. He was 21.

According to a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency news release, Allison’s remains were accounted for on Oct. 14. The attack on the USS Oklahoma caused the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Allison.

In recent years, many efforts were made to identify the unidentified remains through DNA testing.

Allison’s niece, Paducah native Brenda Lowe, of Richmond, confirmed again on Monday that her uncle’s remains will be buried at Maplelawn Park Cemetery, and a memorial service is in the works. She’s not sure of a timeframe yet.

“So far, still just waiting,” Lowe told The Sun.

“I think what is kind of tying it up right now, is they’re having that big (anniversary event) at Pearl Harbor for the ones that didn’t match, that they had

to bring back and rebury. That’s going

to be on December

the 7th, the day that

it happened, so I’m

just waiting patiently.”

As the nation marks the 80th anniversary, Lowe also reflected on the late Ray Emory, who was a Pearl Harbor survivor who pushed for unknown remains from the attack to be identified.

She said someone had given her his number “quite a while ago.” Emory died in 2018 at age 97.

“He was an amazing man and I’m just so thankful,” she said.

“I told him how my little grandmother used to go in her

room every December the 7th and cry all

day, and I said I kind

of thought it was strange as a kid,

until I lost my own son.”

In this Nov. 27, 1944 file photo, the wreckage of the USS Oklahoma leaves Pearl Harbor drydock in Hawaii. It was sunk in the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack.

Back in October, Gov. Andy Beshear’s office announced the governor will order flags to be lowered to half-staff in Allison’s honor, on the day of his interment.

“These identifications are always heartbreaking for the families and for all Kentuckians who honor their service and sacrifice,” Beshear said, in the news release. “But we are grateful for the scientific advances and professional determination that makes it possible finally to bring our heroes home.”

Follow Kelly Farrell on Twitter, @KellyAFarrell11

