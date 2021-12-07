Family still waiting for Paducah sailor's remains

The family of Paducah sailor Hal Jake Allison is still waiting for his remains to return home to Kentucky, after he was accounted for in October.
Allison, a fireman second class in the U.S. Navy, was killed 80 years ago during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, while serving on the USS Oklahoma. It capsized after being torpedoed by Japanese forces. He was 21.
According to a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency news release, Allison’s remains were accounted for on Oct. 14. The attack on the USS Oklahoma caused the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Allison.
Allison’s niece, Paducah native Brenda Lowe, of Richmond, confirmed again on Monday that her uncle’s remains will be buried at Maplelawn Park Cemetery, and a memorial service is in the works. She’s not sure of a timeframe yet.
“So far, still just waiting,” Lowe told The Sun.
“I think what is kind of tying it up right now, is they’re having that big (anniversary event) at Pearl Harbor for the ones that didn’t match, that they had
to bring back and rebury. That’s going
to be on December
the 7th, the day that
it happened, so I’m
just waiting patiently.”
As the nation marks the 80th anniversary, Lowe also reflected on the late Ray Emory, who was a Pearl Harbor survivor who pushed for unknown remains from the attack to be identified. She said someone had given her his number “quite a while ago.” Emory died in 2018 at age 97.
She said someone had given her his number “quite a while ago.” Emory died in 2018 at age 97.
“He was an amazing man and I’m just so thankful,” she said.
“I told him how my little grandmother used to go in her
room every December the 7th and cry all
day, and I said I kind
of thought it was strange as a kid,
until I lost my own son.”
Back in October, Gov. Andy Beshear’s office announced the governor will order flags to be lowered to half-staff in Allison’s honor, on the day of his interment.
“These identifications are always heartbreaking for the families and for all Kentuckians who honor their service and sacrifice,” Beshear said, in the news release. “But we are grateful for the scientific advances and professional determination that makes it possible finally to bring our heroes home.”
Follow Kelly Farrell on Twitter, @KellyAFarrell11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.