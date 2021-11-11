For more than 90 years, Paducah’s Family Service Society has been serving the community as a crisis resource center for its residents — supplying those in need with food, clothing, prescription medications, emergency dental, utility assistance, personal hygiene items, household goods and eyeglasses, among other things.
The continuing COVID-19 pandemic has not served Family Service Society well.
Executive Director Candace Melloy said “2020 was a tough year. At Family Service Society, we saw a increase in need in our community. Some months, the request for assistance tripled ... and as hard as 2020 was, as a nonprofit agency, 2021 has been even more challenging. Our community is fatigued, and we’re seeing that at our agency.
“Donations are down, volunteers are more sparse; our community just doesn’t have the energy to rally like we did last year. This means it’s harder for FSS, as a nonprofit to provide services to those in need.”
Something like COVID-19 happening underlines the necessity of a program like Groceries For Good to provide for area nonprofits.
Family Service Society is one of nine charitable organizations that will benefit from donations to the 29th annual Groceries for Good campaign, a way for the community to help those in need this holiday season.
“We live in a community that is very generous overall, which is a huge blessing. Groceries For Good provides an easy way to make giving even more accessible during the holiday season,” Melloy added. “If someone wants to help out their community, but they simply do not have the time to do the shopping themselves, they can donate to Groceries For Good, and know that their donation will be used to help feed other community members this holiday season.”
Family Service Society, particularly, is in need of non-perishable items and paper goods (toilet paper, paper towels, etc.) in addition to food.
“It has been a challenge to keep our food pantry shelves stocked this year, so donations made through Groceries for Good will be used to provide the staples for households,” Melloy said.
This year, due to complications brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Groceries for Good campaign is only accepting money to help buy groceries for those in need.
Those donations will go to one of several charitable organizations in and around Paducah, including:
• Family Service Society
• Hope Unlimited
• Martha’s Vineyard
• Merryman House
• Paducah Cooperative Ministry
• Paducah Day Nursery
• River City Mission
• St. Vincent de Paul
• Salvation Army
People can make donations to this cause at Kroger locations at Southside, Park Avenue or Hannah Plaza or at the Food Giant in Reidland or Forthman Foods in Kevil.
Donations can be made in the form of cash, check or via PayPal.
Checks should be made out to The Paducah Sun with “Groceries for Good” on the memo line. Mailed checks should be donated by Friday to be included in the final total amount that will be announced. Checks should be mailed to The Paducah Sun, 408 Kentucky Ave., Paducah, KY 42003.
Boxes will be set up at each of the five grocery locations for donations beginning Monday. People can also scan provided QR codes with their phones to make donations. The scan will take people to The Paducah Sun PayPal site for this event.
