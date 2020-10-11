Paducah veteran Marvin Page Sr. turned 90 years old on Thursday and that’s a major milestone his family was determined to celebrate in style.
The rain managed to hold off Saturday afternoon, as Page’s friends and family held an emotional drive-by birthday gathering for the military veteran in front of his daughter’s Southside home — complete with lots of motorcycles, honking horns, decorated vehicles, handmade signs, gifts, birthday cakes and exactly 90 balloons. The parade met up at the Southland Baptist Temple parking lot, before making the short drive over to Smith Avenue to celebrate.
It was a total surprise for Page, who waved happily from his lawn chair while accompanied by his wife, June. A retired paramedic and former over-the-road truck driver, Page also served in the U.S. Army from 1947 to 1950 as part of the 1st Calvary Division, 8th Calvary Regiment. His service included years in occupied Japan.
“It’s wonderful, marvelous,” he said.
“Thank you, Jesus. I never would’ve thought it would happen to me, but I’m just happy to be here and I’m happy that I got to serve the people of the United States of America.”
He’s learned a few core life lessons in his 90 years and two days. He was born Oct. 8, 1930, in Memphis, Indiana, and he moved to Paducah in December 1988.
“I’d say live happy, try to get along with everybody and don’t forget Jesus — always talk to him,” Page said. “That’s my life.”
Drive-by birthday celebrations like Page’s have become popular in recent months, considering the health precautions and social distancing measures that are encouraged due to COVID-19. It was his daughter Judy Hines’ idea.
“Obviously, I know everybody says this about their dad, but he was like a great, great, great, great dad,” she said. “Always been there for us, done things for us and someone that you can talk to. He’s always been there for us in every way, shape and form, so it was awesome to be able to have as many people as we did come out and participate — take time out of their day.”
Hines’ older sister, Angel Hall, and her husband, Jason Hall, arrived last in the drive-by parade with 90 balloons, which were released into the air to end the celebration with a bang, after Hall presented her father with one of his cakes.
She said Page deserves the recognition, and seeing all of the vehicles and motorcycles gathered for his 90th birthday celebration made her emotional.
“He’s a Christian man,” she said. “He goes by the ‘Good Book.’ He’s a very loving father. He’s very affectionate. Takes the shirt off his back for anybody.”
