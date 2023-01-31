McCracken County High School senior Jamiyah Walker, 18, is looking toward her future as graduation quickly approaches.
“I try to just be very nice,” she shared. “I care about my grades and stuff like that, but I mainly focus on being kind to those around me and being myself.”
Much of her success and ambitions, Walker attributes to her family and their urge for her to succeed.
“My mom and my family urged me to do better things in life,” she said. “They always give me the confidence to do good things with my life. My gran has been in my life since the beginning and taught me to do better .... My mother raised my sister and I alone and taught me that, as a young adult, we need to hold ourselves accountable. I watched my mother struggle with taking care of us my entire life, and now I’m able to give back and help her.”
Walker has also participated in several extracurriculars over her school career, including color guard and track.
“When I first started color guard, I was extremely nervous about it,” she said. “I wanted to stop originally, but I kept going to show myself I had the strength to keep going.”
One of Walker’s favorite things to do is to dance.
“I used to dance with my mom when I was younger and she used to dance too,” she said. “I wanted to be just like her, but I wanted to do my own thing. McCracken County High School had a dance-off and that’s when I started actually getting into dance. That helped me get even more confident and feel like I could actually do something.”
Walker, daughter of Brandi Irons of Paducah, is this week’s Murray State University Teen of the Week.
Each Tuesday, The Sun publishes articles on outstanding regional high school seniors. From the 32 students chosen, one will be selected as Teen of the Year around the end of the school year. They will receive a $5,000 scholarship. A second student will receive the Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
Walker plans to major in nursing in college, hoping to help her family and those around her more.
“When I was younger I helped with my sister when she got sick,” Walker said. “Helping her feel better is what made me realize I wanted to look into nursing and I decided that it was just right for me.”
Walker shared that she will be the first person in her family to finish college.
“Knowing that I’m going to be the first one to graduate college makes me more proud of myself because my daddy didn’t get to get a chance to do that,” she said. “I know he would have been proud of me for graduating.”
