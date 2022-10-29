With Halloween just around the corner, families can still find events around Paducah to celebrate the spooky season.
While the city of Paducah does not designate trick-or-treat hours, residents should expect to see the highest number of trick-or-treaters on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m.
The Jefferson Street Neighborhood is holding its popular annual Halloween event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Participating households will have their porch lights on. Jefferson Street will be close to vehicle traffic at 5 p.m. from 19th Street to 28th Street, with cross traffic on 21st Street. Those attending Jefferson Street’s Halloween event are asked to walk on sidewalks or closed streets, be respectful of residents, yards and decorations, and not litter.
The FDA advises trick-or-treaters to only accept treats that are commercially wrapped, and advises parents to inspect wrapped treats for signs of tampering, unusual appearance or discoloration, tiny pinholes or tears in wrappers. If a treat looks suspicious, it is best to throw it away.
The city of Paducah also provided a few safety reminders for trick-or-treaters and families:
- Choose costumes that are reflective, fit appropriately, and are not tripping hazards
- Make sure costume swords and similar accessories are short, soft and flexible
- Try to avoid walking in the road unless the street is closed to vehicle traffic. Walk on sidewalks or the edge of yards
- Trick-or-treat in familiar neighborhoods at homes that have front porch lights on
- Don’t go inside any house or accept rides from strangers
- Don’t pet or approach animals
- Carry a flashlight
Additionally, there are some Trunk-or-Treat events and other family-friendly Halloween-themed events going on this weekend in Paducah and McCracken County. Organizations hosting events include:
- Southland Baptist Temple and The Brook Ministry’s Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 927 Yarbro Lane.
- Chavasty Bin Store & Liquidation’s free Trunk-or-Treat and Craft Bazaar for all ages on Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. at 3515 Clarks River Road
- Kentucky Oaks Mall’s Trail of Treats throughout the mall on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. and costume contest for children ages 12 years and under at 4:30 p.m.
- New Life Apostolic Tabernacle’s Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at 1117 Bell Ave.
- Relevant Church’s Candypalooza on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. at 3425 Oak St.
- The local Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. alumni chapter’s Trunk or Treat on Saturday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the W.C. Young Community Center, 505 S. Eighth St.
- Broadway Church of Christ’s Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2855 Broadway St.
- Grace Point Church’s Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at 6125 Benton Rd.
- Lone Oak United Methodist Church’s Halloween Bash and Truck-or-Treat on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at 3835 U.S. 45
- Calvary Apostolic’s Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday starting at 5 p.m. at 3545 Lovelaceville Rd.
