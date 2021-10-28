Family-friendly Halloween events to take place across Paducah

Children in Paducah will have multiple opportunities throughout the weekend to attend Halloween events and go trick-or-treating. The Sun has compiled a list of some of these events taking place this weekend for families to prepare their trick-or-treating itineraries:
- Broadway Church of Christ will host a Trunk or Treat event on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. The family-friendly event will have about 25 trunks for children to receive treats at. Some of the trunks will also have activities for children to participate in. The church asks that those who wear costumes to the event wear kid-friendly ones.
- Haunted House Yard Haunt will have many Halloween displays, blowup decorations and house décor for visitors to walk through. Diana Parrott, who set up the decorations, said she has been holding the Halloween House Yard Haunt for eight years. She said the event is good for all ages. Visitors can walk through the yard decorations on Friday and Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m., and trick-or-treaters are invited to the haunt on Sunday from 4 to 10 p.m. at 4745 Mayfield Metropolis Road near McCracken County High School. Tarot card readings will also be offered all three days.
- First Baptist Paducah, located on Broadway Street, will host a Trunk or Treat event on Saturday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the church’s parking lot. The event will feature treats, face painting and a glow in the dark pumpkin patch. The Coney Express food truck will also be selling dinners at the event.
- Kentucky Oaks Mall is hosting its Not So Scary Trick or Treat event on Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participating stores will have pumpkins in the store window to show they have candy to give away. Families and children are invited and are encouraged to dress in costumes.
- Paducah’s Jefferson Street neighborhood will welcome trick-or-treaters on Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. Participating homes that will give away candy to trick-or-treaters will have their porch lights on. Jefferson Street, as well as side streets from 19th to 27th, will close at 4 p.m., with 21st Street open for cross
- traffic.
