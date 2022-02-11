Kolt Riley is in his fourth year in the electricity program at the Marshall County Technical Center, and he comes by his interest in the field honestly. His father is an electrician and his two older brothers are apprentices with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
The Marshall County High School senior is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
“Since I was young, my whole family is made to be electricians, so I kind of grew very, very fond of it,” Riley said. “I have always done side jobs with my dad or with my brothers.
“So, when they started doing these classes, that’s been one of the things I’ve always wanted to learn and make a name for myself doing.”
Riley’s father, Tim Riley, is an electrician with Beltline Electric of Paducah.
Riley’s experience in the electrical program as well as his experience with his family have shown him how important electricians are to everyday life.
“Electricians make a big difference in the world,” he said. “Without electricians, there’d be no lights, nobody to put the lights up and other electrical things.”
Riley said he planned to apply for an IPEW apprenticeship and pursue a career as an electrician, likely as a commercial or industrial electrician.
Riley is a member of his high school’s FFA and will compete in SkillsUSA among his team members to determine the two students who will represent the Marshals at the regional electricity competition in March. Riley said he also enjoys math, which is often used in electrical work.
“When you measure conduit, you want it to be perfect; you don’t want it to be too short or too long,” he said. “You have to know how far to measure it to get the bender right.
“Also, when dealing with material, you need an idea of how much wire to get. You don’t want to just guess on your math and make them overpay for wire they don’t need.”
T.A. Evans is Riley’s instructor in the electricity program.
“The biggest thing that Kolt has developed in is his maturity and seeing himself in his future role,” he said. “He knows what he wants to do. He has a plan, and it’s really progressed into something that I can see him doing for a long time and making a great living at it.”
Evans said that Riley is one of the best freshmen to come through his classroom.
“That‘s because of the support group that he has and he’s grown up around,” he said. “His dad has done a phenomenal job with him and both of his older brothers (Zak and Wyatt), and his younger brother, Bryer, is a freshman in my class now.
“I had his older brother Wyatt when I first got here for his senior year, and then, I had Kolt every year and, hopefully, I’ll have Bryer every year. If history repeats itself, Bryer will set the bar high. Kolt’s already set the bar high.”
Riley is the son of Tim and Amy Riley of Marshall County.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 1 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties. In addition to the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center serves students from Carlisle County, Graves County and Mayfield high schools as well as Northside Baptist Christian School. It is located at Mayfield High School.
Along with electricity, the area technology center offers courses in business, carpentry, computer science, health sciences, machine tool and welding.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
