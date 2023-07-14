School supplies

According to Deloitte's Back to School survey, in the past two years, school supply costs have increased 24%. The survey found parents are expected to spend 20% more on school supplies such as pencils, pens and bookbags this year. However, they are expected to spend 14% less on clothing and 13% less on technology.

Back-to-school shopping is already underway for many parents, and inflation is increasing what were already high prices for school supplies.

