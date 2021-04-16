Chaney Graham helps people trough some of their toughest times. She’s a funeral planner at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home in Benton.
On Wednesday, her job was personal to her. She helped her grandmother apply for federal assistance to pay for her grandfather’s funeral. He died from COVID-19.
“Being in this situation of losing a loved one unexpectedly from this virus has been devastating,” Graham said. “My papaw was at any sporting event that I had, any softball game, even cheerleading.”
The latest federal COVID-19 relief package included funding to reimburse families for funerals of loved ones who died from the illness. Families can apply for the funding through FEMA.
“No one planned to have to experience a pandemic or a pandemic death,” Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home owner Andrea Orr said.
Orr said the $9,000 will be a tremendous help to local families who lost loved ones to COVID-19. She added they are ready to help people through the process of applying.
“We’ve been through them, been through it with them. We know how devastating it was for families. We’ve had younger people, we’ve had older people die from COVID,” Orr said.
Graham said she’s thankful the funding is available to help her family in a small way during this tough time.
“The assistance that FEMA is providing, it won’t bring my papaw back, but it will help my mamaw and other families during this process of healing,” Graham said.
People who want to apply for the federal reimbursement can do so through FEMA. Applicants can call the FEMA hotline at 844-684-6333. They will need the death certificate of the loved one who died from COVID to apply. Applicants can also ask their local funeral home for help applying. For more information on how to apply, visit fema.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.