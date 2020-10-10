While COVID-19 has made its impact in several ways across the nation, two Metropolis businesses have opened afresh. For many in the Paudcah area, these business owners are familiar faces.
Mollie Russell spent the last year at Kirchhoff’s before opening her bakery Frosted By Mollie in August.
Gail Kearns spent over four years at Tammy’s Pet Salon in Lone Oak before deciding to venture on her own to become The New Village Groomer.
Frosted By MollieMollie Russell admits it: “Ever since my first job, I’ve been kinda ate up with everything to do with baking. Since then, I’ve baked about everything from the best people to learn it from.”
Russell began baking at 16 and hasn’t stopped. She opened her own bakery, Frosted By Mollie, at the corner of East Fifth and Butler streets, on Aug. 17. Frosted not only features Russell’s own creations of custom cakes, cookies and cupcakes but “my favorite parts of Paducah all squished into one space” with Munel’s doughnuts, Kirchhoff’s bread and Piper’s coffee.
Russell just received her culinary degree from West Kentucky Community & Technical College. Her first job was at Alexa’s Sweet Shoppe in downtown Paducah; she also assisted its owner, Allison Hart, with wedding catering through her Occasions Unlimited business. At Cakes by Ally in Herrin, Russell learned how to decorate custom cakes which got her positions at Cold Stone, Walmart and Harrah’s before transitioning to Kirchhoff’s Deli & Bakery.
“Kirchhoff’s is such a big name in Paducah, that’s where I wanted to be. Kirchhoff’s was the dream job. I learned so much from them. It was life changing for sure,” she said, noting she built her own customer base with her custom cake decorating at the same time.
But with two boys, Maddox, 6, and Maverick, 3, the schedule of going in in every night at 2 a.m. to bake wasn’t ideal.
“We needed a change in routine, so as much as I hated to leave Kirchhoff’s … we started this and it’s taken off from there,” Russell said. “I never imagined it would happen so quickly or the way it did. I’m so thankful it did.”
Opening her own business gave Russell space. “I outgrew my house over COVID because nobody wanted to go to the stores to get cakes. I had such a huge influx of orders, my kitchen turned into a bakery. It has been insane since then. I decided if I didn’t use the moment of now, I might not ever get this opportunity again.”
Russell noted it wouldn’t be possible without her family’s support. “They all fill their special little role for me. My aunt (Maxine Russell) is my go-to girl — she does dishes, she’ll clean out the grease pit, she mops the floors every night. My dad (Clarence Russell) will come in here every night and put together boxes. My mom (Julie Jo Russell) babysits the kids.”
Through the bakery, Russell’s passing on what she’s learned from others — she has two interns from West Kentucky and McCracken County High School she’s teaching to bake and decorate.
“I knew I’d always have my custom cake clients, that was enough for me. This was the cherry on top,” Russell said. “When people come in, I want them to experience wow-factor desserts. I am so obsessed with everything sweet, I want everybody to be able to experience something new, fun, trendy, good. I want Metropolis to have something to be proud of.”
Saturdays in October, Russell will offer Frosted After Dark from 6 p.m. until midnight. On Halloween night, she’s planning drive-thru trick-or-treating and a Facebook costume contest with the winner getting a custom cake or cupcakes. “I’m trying to offer another experience that’s positive and offer more to do,” she said.
The New Village GroomerGail Kearns is The New Village Groomer, and she changed a business name to reflect it.
Kearns became the owner of the former Village Groomers in November and opened on Jan. 2 in the business’ new location — the former home of Touche: A Final Touch salon on West Sixth Street in the Dixon Building.
“The minute I peeked in the window, I knew it was the one I wanted,” Kearns said. “It was already set up — a reception area separated from the grooming, all the stations and the water. Being downtown was the second plus. And I love old buildings — the structure, the woodwork upstairs is just beautiful.”
Kearns brings experience as not only a groomer but as a dog owner to the business. She and husband Terry currently have a husky wolf, a chiweenie and a Dotson at their Paducah home. “I think there’s only been one year out of my life I haven’t had dogs. I grew to loving them,” she said.
So when they had to give up their semi driving, she went to work at PetSmart for two years as a bather and “fell in love with it. I love working with animals.”
She decided to get her certification online through Animal Behavior College and received her 100 hours of training at Tammy’s Pet Salon in Lone Oak, where she was hired and worked for four years before deciding to go on her own. Several of those clients followed her.
“It doesn’t feel like work. Time flies — this is my 10th month; I can’t believe it,” Kearns said.
Along with dogs, Kearns also grooms cats.
“Cats are more difficult because their skin is thinner so you have to really go slow and you can only use two blades, you have to pull their skin tight,” Kearns said. “People say they don’t like water, but I haven’t had any that have been bad. It’s all in how you approach the animal. There are dogs other groomers have thrown out. You’ve got to have a lot of patience and spend time with them and talk to them.”
Depending on the animal’s size and what needs to be done, Kearns said it can take one to four hours to groom, including dematting, nail clipping, brush outs and ear and gland cleaning.
“That’s one big thing people seem to be happy with — I try to be flexible to fit the owner’s needs. When I was 20, I had a toy poodle and when I took her at 8, she wouldn’t get home til almost 6; I didn’t like that; so I try to adjust my schedule to where it wouldn’t be inconvenient. I usually don’t want to go over four (hours),” she said. “I have them coming from all over — one’s near Marion — because you can’t just find somebody. If they come and want to stay in town, I try to get them in and out as soon as possible.”
With his own moving company and resale shop, Kearns’ husband Terry became a member of the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce “to be part of something and meet people for his business.,” she said. “He talked to them and about this and they were very happy. They’ve helped me get started and do things. I’ve never owned a business before, so this was a big, scary step for me. They’ve helped in getting people and getting the word out on websites, ideas, contacts, events.”
Kearns grew up on a farm in Atwood, located three hours north of Metropolis, with “1,300 people, one grocery store and that was it. I missed the small town atmosphere. I enjoy it here. Metropolis has been wonderful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.