Members of the Paducah Police Department’s honor guard went to Mount Kenton Cemetery and Oak Grove Cemetery to honor four officers who died in the line of duty.
The honors were presented as part of National Police Week, which is observed May 11-17.
At each grave, an officer planted a flag and all four officers gave a salute for the fallen policeman with the statement “We thank you for your service.”
Those honored by the department were:
• Officer James E. Phelps suffered a fatal heart attack while assisting at the scene of a fire on Nov. 9, 1894. He rushed into a burning building to search for anyone trapped inside and collapsed and died when he left the building.
• Capt. William H. Poore, a detective who died on Nov. 29, 1928, at the age of 46 from injuries sustained while searching for two suspects who had stolen a suitcase. He fell through a train trestle over Clark’s River and fractured his skull, dying the next day. He served with the department for 10 years.
• Officer William Romain was shot and killed on Aug. 12, 1917, after confronting a group of men who were creating a disturbance. The suspect fled, but was caught and executed in June 1919. Romain was 34.
• Officer Calvin C. Smith was shot and killed during an ambush on Oct. 3, 1893, near Court Street. The killer had been arrested earlier for being drunk and disruptive, and after being released on bond, got a rifle and went looking for the arresting officer. He mistook Smith for that officer and shot him.
