Next Saturday, Aug. 19, brings the start of Kentucky’s marathon hunting season, the traditional squirrel season.
The longest hunting period for any regulated game species, the squirrel season runs from the third Saturday in August through the last day of February. The season is broken only for two off days when squirrel hunters must stand down, a deference to the first weekend of the modern firearms deer season, Nov. 11-12 this year.
The traditional squirrel hunting period is referred to as a fall season, although it obviously begins in the swelter of late summer and continues until the cold of late winter. The 193 days of hunting at least brackets the time from the end of summer to the beginning of winter, so maybe it is not out of order to call it an autumn season.
But let’s not forget that Kentucky has a non-traditional spring squirrel hunting season. This bonus hunting opportunity is a four-week stretch from mid-May, May 20-June 16 this year. Coming after the close of the state’s spring turkey season, spring squirrels are the only hunting option for furry or feathered game until the traditional squirrel season opens next Saturday.
The long-running fall season added to the spring season totals more than 31 weeks of the year when squirrels can be hunted. Indeed, that makes more days when squirrels can be taken than days when they can’t be harvested.
So, what keeps squirrels from being depleted by all this hunting pressure?
In practice, hunter harvest actually plays out as inconsequential to squirrel numbers. Managed hunting, with bag limits and calculated seasons, even generous ones, results in far less influence over squirrel populations than do the annual fluctuations in the mast crop.
The availability of food in the form of hard mast — chiefly acorns and hickory nuts in our part of the world — is the determining factor in squirrel survival. During autumns in which these nuts are plentiful, far more squirrels endure the rigors of winter. During winters after lean mast crops, far more squirrels perish before conditions improve with new food supplies in the spring.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources managers recommend regulations set to allow hunters to take squirrels from what is considered surplus within the population. Even in lean years, there are oodles of squirrels out there. The minor percentage of them that might be taken by hunters is far smaller than that of squirrels to die during the season by other causes.
However, the fact that the season ends with the last of February recognizes that even squirrel resources are not infinite. In poorer years for squirrel numbers, the continued harvest of individuals could begin to tap into the ranks needed for another robust nesting season and crop of new spring squirrels.
Hunting opportunities for squirrels are exceedingly generous. Yet, they are not without limits.
And speaking of limits, hunters this season will find their bag limits unchanged from many previous years. The daily bag limit remains at six squirrels. Other regulations are also unchanged.
- That special Kentucky license plate with the image of a whitetail buck on it can make your vehicle legal for the highways, but it’s all about supporting wild resources, hunting and fishing.
The “deer head plate” is a special issue sold to raise funds through the League of Kentucky Sportsmen. The plate is available statewide through county court clerks’ offices. The plate costs an extra $10 beyond the fee for a standard Kentucky vehicle tag.
That extra $10 from each LKS plate sold goes into a fund that grows to about $100,000 each year. The total revenues then are split evenly nine ways, equal shares going to each of nine wildlife districts in Kentucky.
League district organizations then administer their shares to groups who want to undertake projects on public land or public waters that improve habitat, further conservation of wild resources, enrich public hunting or fishing opportunities or promote education pertaining to wild resources, hunting or fishing.
One local group that puts deer plate revenues into use is the LBL Sportsmen’s Club. The League of Kentucky Sportsmen-affiliated club is a First District organization that meets in a club facility near Lake City just off Ky. 453 near I-24’s Exit 31.
LBL Sportsmen’s Club spokesman Eddie Joiner said the club has applied for and received eight grants from the fund for projects within the First District. Total LKS license plate funding for these projects has been “right at $24,000,” Joiner said.
That funding has allowed the club to be a benefactor in assisting Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife creating fish habitat and fish attractors on Lake Barkley. Chainsaws were purchased to help in the felling of shoreline trees for shallow water attractors. The club project paid for concrete blocks and PVC piping for the construction of fish attractors in deeper water.
Clarks River National Wildlife Refuge received equipment, a planter that allows staffers to prepare feeding and refuge areas for waterfowl and other wildlife, and a water control device for a levy creating a new waterfowl area on the refuge.
One grant allowed the club to buy district KDFWR staffers a new wild turkey trapping net that is being used for ongoing turkey population research.
Another piece of gear bought for First District management use was heavy duty hose for pumping water at the KDFWR’s Duck Island Wildlife Management Area in southern Lake Barkley.
The sale of the license plates allows people to make small contributions that, when multiplied by others, can be filtered to wildlife managers in the field for projects right in home districts. They enable work that in the long run benefits hunters and anglers locally, sometimes work that would be more difficult or impossible with existing wildlife managers’ budgets.
Joiner wants buyers of LKS deer-head plates to know that the extra $10 they spend for those licenses comes back as work, gear or materials that benefit wildlife, fish and the sportsmen and women who enjoy those resources.
For more information on the LBL Sportsmen’s Club, contact Joiner at 270-559-2338.
For information on League of Kentucky Sportsmen wildlife license plates, consult your county clerk. Those who wish to convert to an LKS wildlife plate can do so by paying the extra $10 and turning in their existing plate, receiving credit for the months left on the current decal.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
