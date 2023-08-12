Squirrel

Summer squirrel hunting for the so-called fall season opens next Saturday across Kentucky.

 Provided photo

Next Saturday, Aug. 19, brings the start of Kentucky’s marathon hunting season, the traditional squirrel season.

The longest hunting period for any regulated game species, the squirrel season runs from the third Saturday in August through the last day of February. The season is broken only for two off days when squirrel hunters must stand down, a deference to the first weekend of the modern firearms deer season, Nov. 11-12 this year.

