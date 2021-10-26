The Paducah Parks & Recreation is organizing a Fall Frenzy Farmers’ Market, which is new this year. It’s a market with different items to kickstart holiday shopping, meal planning and gift-giving, according to a city news release.
The market is scheduled for 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Downtown Farmers’ Market location at 306 N. 2nd St. In addition to the market, visitors can enjoy music by The Rhythm Revue, carriage rides and a backdrop for fall photos.
The city is also accepting applications for new market vendors to participate.
Applications will be accepted through Nov. 3 with a $25 participation fee. People can submit applications via email to parkinfo@paducahky.gov or deliver it in person or by mail to the Parks office. Staff will set a meeting to review product samples before the application can be approved, according to the news release.
Parks department officials said existing Farmers’ Market vendors don’t need to apply. However, so that the spaces can be mapped, they must contact Parks & Recreation by Nov. 3 at 270-444-8508 to be included in the Fall Frenzy Farmers’ Market.
As for the regular market season, the Tuesday Mid-week Market at Carson Park will wrap up at 3-7 p.m. today, and the final day for the Downtown Farmers’ Market is scheduled for 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday.
