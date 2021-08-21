EDDYVILLE — During the past two weeks fall armyworm outbreaks have affected forage, sorghum and soybeans crops in Lyon County. This outbreak has occurred in several counties of central and western Kentucky from La Center to Bowling Green.
Dr. Raul Villanueva says that the small larvae skeletonize the lower leaves while the large larvae feed over the whole plant. In most cases, severely damaged plants can have a ragged appearance or be left without leaves.
Villanueva reported that the pheromone-based trap in Princeton recorded 152, 280, 340 and now 23 FAW moths through the last four weeks (July 9-Aug. 6), indicating that moth flight may have peaked by the end of July, nonetheless they may have another peak. Also, egg masses were observed in some crops.
Female FAW deposit egg masses of 50 to 200 eggs per cluster. Clusters are covered with scales. A single female can produce up to 2,000 eggs during its life span. Fall armyworm larvae emerge and start to feed on plants causing unnoticed defoliation while they are small. However, as they molt to the next developmental stages, their appetite increases, and the defoliating damage is greatly noticed by farmers and scouting agents. The FAW has six larval instar that can be completed in 14 to 30 days, depending on the temperature. Fall armyworm resembles corn earworm and armyworm; however, fall armyworm has a white inverted “Y” mark on the front of the dark head. Pupation occurs in the ground and adults can live up to 20 days.
Recently, another University of Kentucky Entomologist based in Lexington, Dr. Jonathan Larson, has received over a dozen inquiries about mysterious eggs masses being discovered on decks, pools, headstones, sports equipment and yard décor.
Fall armyworms have been seen in high numbers throughout the growing season and other states have reported that this year is the worst they have seen since the late 1970s. These egg masses are here and then gone rapidly, they can complete their hatching in between 2-5 days depending on the temperature.
Larson feels that due to the sheer numbers of eggs we have seen it could mean that there will be immense feeding pressure for crops, lawns and pastures. Lawns that were treated for white grubs with either Acelepryn or Scott’s GrubEx in the spring, are likely protected from damage. Otherwise, control is the most successful when the larvae are small so treatment should be considered where egg masses have been found or within a few days of seeing the early damage and small larvae. Bifenthrin, cyfluthrin and other pyrethroid insecticides will be effective at this time. Spinosad is an organic option. As the larvae grow though, pyrethroids alone will be less and less successful and managers will need to consider pyrethroid and diamide mixes (which are also more expensive).
Farmers should continue to scout fields for early signs of damage. For agricultural insecticide recommendations, contact the Lyon County Extension Office at 270-388-2341.
Call the Lyon County Extension Office at 270-388-2341 to make reservations to attend. Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
