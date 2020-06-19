EDITOR:
All the news the press, Hollywood, professional sports figures, and both liberals and conservatives push on the citizens of our country seem to escalate problems.
Why cannot we forget the past, keep our country open to the peace-seeking peoples from the rest of the world, and let a sincere faith in God who created all people equal guide us?
I agree with taking away remembrances of the past’s undesirable history, but holding on to the promise of a blessed land when abiding in peace between all. It’s not to hard to accomplish with faith and prayer.
Trust and obey, it’s the only way.
Bill Switzer
Paducah
