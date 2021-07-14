The Marshall County A&I Fair will make its return to Benton on Friday with a demolition derby at the grandstands in H.H. Lovett Park.
The 4-H Division of the fair will be held July 19-21 at the Marshall County Extension Office located at 1933 Mayfield Highway in Benton.
The Crazy Curty derbies will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Friday’s derby will start at 7 p.m. and will include bone stock with a $1,500 purse, gut and go with a 100% payback, metric/old school with a 100% payback, stock compacts with a $1,500 purse, and powderpuff with a 100% payback. Power wheels are also welcome.
Saturday’s derby begins at 6 p.m. with full contact racing and modified $1,521 purse. Stock and youth will both have a 100% payback. A matinee Mud Drags derby will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. for adult and youth including ATVs, UTVs, trucks and jeeps.
For more information on the Crazy Curty derbies, call 270-205-9329 or 270-703-7924.
Exhibits for the 4-H division of the fair can be submitted from 8:30 a.m until noon on Monday, July 19, at the Marshall County Extension Office. All articles must be complete, follow project guidelines and completed since the July 2019 fair.
The general youth category is open to all Marshall County youth under 18 years of age. Only enrolled 2020-21 Marshall County 4-H Members, ages 9-18, may submit items in classes specified 4-H.
Complete information and entry divisions can be found on the Extension Office’s website, marshall.ca.uky.edu.
