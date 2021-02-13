MAYFIELD — With the dissolution of the Graves County Fair Association, the group had to decide what to do with their remaining funds. Rather than simply giving the funds to the Mayfield Graves County Parks board, the association established a scholarship that would be awarded annually through the parks board and West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Kristin King, parks board director and Purchase District Fair chairwoman, announced a new annual $1,500 scholarship opportunity for Graves County residents who are enrolled, or are planning to enroll, as a student at the WKCTC’s Skilled Craft Training Center, which is located in Hickory.
King praised the scholarship for its versatility, which could be awarded to anyone who applies for it.
“What I really love about this is that it is open to older students. Like, you have a lot of scholarship opportunities open to seniors who are graduating from high school, but this is also open to older students or adults who are wanting to return and do some kind of certificate or training through WKCTC,” she said.
To get started, she said residents of Graves need to go through WKCTC’s website (westkentucky.kctcs.edu) and click on the “Afford College” tab. Applications will be accepted yearly between Oct. 1 and March 1. If approved, the funds would be awarded for the student’s next academic year.
King could not comment as to why the GCFA dissolved, but before they did, they approached the MGCP board about taking the reins for the fair. They in turn voted in favor of taking on the fair and saving it from not happening at all.
They had their first meeting regarding the fair on Wednesday via teleconferencing app. King said the meeting was a chance for the board to brainstorm events for the fair, some of which were already scheduled, like a horse show (June 26) and harness racing (June 5).
The fair is being split across multiple dates throughout the summer. Several events are in the works for June 3 through June 5, such as the aforementioned harness race, a pet show, and pageants. The carnival itself is currently scheduled for July 28 through July 31.
King said she would like to see other events like karaoke, a battle of the bands, bicycle days, soapbox races and hoverboards, but they would need organizers for them. Any person or organization interested in assisting with the fair can contact King at gravescountyfair@gmail.com.
Though the fair is in the works, she noted it’s being planned as if COVID-19 would still be around for the summer. While some events did occur last year, they were significantly limited in scope. However, she hopes those experiences have better prepared everyone to work around the pandemic in 2021.
