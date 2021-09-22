Kentucky students who plan to attend technical school or college in the fall of 2022 should submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, as soon as possible beginning Oct. 1, according to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority.
“Kentucky’s economy is surging like nothing I’ve seen before in my lifetime, and there are going to be unprecedented job opportunities for this generation of Kentucky college and technical school graduates,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “If you’re hoping to start a higher education program next fall, please fill out the FAFSA as soon as you can starting on Oct. 1 to help make those educational goals a reality for you and your family.”
Even students who don’t think they will qualify for financial aid should submit the FAFSA. Rules governing student aid programs sometimes change, and students who don’t file the FAFSA may miss out on free money that could help pay for their education.
Parents or guardians of students considered dependents under federal guidelines must also provide financial information on the FAFSA. This affects most students going directly to college from high school, who are typically considered a dependent.
The FAFSA asks for information about income, assets and expenses. The data provided on the FAFSA determines whether students qualify for federal grants, work-study and loans, as well as several state grants and scholarships. Many colleges also use the FAFSA to award their own grants and scholarships.
A formula set by Congress is used to determine if students qualify for federal and state aid, according to a news release.
Some student aid programs have limited funds and provide awards on a first-come, first-served basis, so students and families should submit the FAFSA as soon as possible.
KHEAA is the state agency that administers Kentucky’s student financial aid programs, including the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship. Its sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation, offers low-cost Advantage Loans to help students and parents pay for college or refinance student loans. For more information about Advantage Loans, visit advantageeducationloan.com.
Many of KHEAA’s student aid programs are funded by Kentucky Lottery revenue.
For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.