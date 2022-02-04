The Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority — the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship program — reminds students of the importance of submitting their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, commonly known as, FAFSA, during what it calls FAFSA February.
“Filing the FAFSA is a must for high school seniors headed to college or technical schools, as well as students already enrolled,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “By submitting the FAFSA, they will learn if they qualify for any of the federal and state financial aid programs available to help them pay for higher education and follow their dreams.”
During FAFSA February, which is also Financial Aid Month, KHEAA wants to help students and parents complete the FAFSA. The easiest, fastest method is to file online at studentaid.gov.
“Financial aid isn’t just for four-year colleges,” said Kim Dolan, KHEAA’s director of outreach. “If you’re interested in a short-term program or a two-year degree, there’s financial aid available for you, too.”
Students and parents who need help completing the FAFSA can visit kheaa.com to find the KHEAA outreach counselor assigned to their county. On kheaa.com, hover over the “Counselors” tab, then click on “KHEAA Outreach Services and Outreach Counselors.”
KHEAA administers other programs to help students pay for higher education. Kentucky Lottery funds pay for many of those programs. It also disburses low-cost Advantage Education Loans for the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation.
For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926.
