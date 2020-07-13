Face mask enforcement likely a 'team effort'

When Todd Blume reopened his downtown business, Paducah Beer Werks, to indoor seating July 1, he already had incorporating face masks into the daily operation in mind.
That was before Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order, which took effect Friday, mandating the wearing of face masks in public for the next 30 days, as the number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky has greatly increased.
“Whenever we opened we made it mandatory,” Blume said. “We ask everyone to put a mask on as they enter the building until they get to their seat.
“Employees are wearing them. That’s part of the Kentucky Department of Health’s Healthy at Work Initiative, something they recommended. We’re trying to follow what the Health Department has laid out for us ... and go a little bit beyond that.”
The order does not require Kentuckians to wear a mask while eating, drinking or exercising if they can maintain social distancing of six feet.
There are some exemptions, including children younger than 5 and those with health conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask.
“We’re really not going to be changing anything we’re doing,” Blume said. “If someone doesn’t want to wear a mask, we’ll turn them away, but we hate to. We have face masks here, so if you don’t have one we’ll be happy to give you one so you can walk to your table.”
While the local health department will be involved in enforcement of the governor’s order, what that will look like is still being worked out, said Ken Koster, Purchase District Health Department public health director.
“There’s a lot to sort through before that (enforcement) can happen,” Koster said. “The people that will be involved will be the Health Department and the Labor Cabinet. There may be some state police involved, local law enforcement could be involved, county attorneys could be involved.
“It will be a team effort.”
Koster said he wasn’t surprised the governor took the step of making face masks mandatory.
“You’ve got people traveling now. It’s summertime, they’re going all over and bringing it (coronavirus) back. And, people are visiting and bringing it in. It’s that time of year where there’s going to be more transmission.”
Among the enforcement challenges will be holding retail businesses accountable for making sure their patrons wear masks, Koster said.
The department will respond to complaints of non-compliance and work with the businesses and everyone involved to correct the situation.
“If it (non-compliance) is repetitive, we’ll turn them over to the Labor Cabinet. Or, if we have jurisdiction over them, which would include restaurants, we would have to take further action if they’re not going to comply,” said Koster.
“It’s a long way to go. We’ve all got to work together. It can’t just be some of us. It takes all of us.”
