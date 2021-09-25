Federal Aviation Administration money for ongoing upgrades at Kentucky Dam Airport has been released. Aviation consultant Tim Haskell made the announcement at a recent Calvert City Council meeting.
This year’s entitlement of $150,000 will pay for an environmental assessment for an airport perimeter fence, the final phase of clearing trees from the approach, and the first phase of the airport layout plan.
“The first phase of the airport layout plan includes an aerial survey of the approaches and the airfield to make sure it meets (FAA) standards,” Haskell said. (Hanson, the consulting firm for whom Haskell works), has asked the state “if we could go ahead and receive notice to proceed to get that (aerial survey) flight done. The flight has to be accomplished before the leaves fall off the trees or we won’t get good, accurate tree height counts. We expect to get that approval (Sept. 14) when we meet with the KDA (Kentucky Department of Aviation).”
Haskell will discuss the initial steps necessary to enable Calvert City to establish future improvements in the final layout plan with City Administrator John Ward and the airport board.
“We’ll be talking about additional facility requirements, where those facilities would be placed within the terminal area and how they will be funded,” Haskell said. “For all practical purposes, we’ll start those discussions (today), and I can update the council as we go along.
On another issue, the council decided by consensus to have City Attorney Greg Northcutt contact Marty Johnson, attorney for Marshall County Board of Education, to work out legalities to allow the school to apply for a $10,000 grant from the Kentucky Bicycle & Bikeway Commission. The grant would fund a bike safety program at Calvert Elementary School and would be administered by Councilwoman Tanara Babcock, who introduced the program.
“We’re looking at getting our students on bikes … and teaching them road safety along with safe routes to school and to the parks,” Babcock said. “This would be something (the school) would need to partner with the city to have safety on our streets with signage at the end of the streets. We already have crosswalks painted on Fifth Avenue.”
She also said the school would use the grant to buy helmets for the students, safety vests for someone to assist students in the crosswalks from the $10,000. “… The plan is to get our kids out on bikes,” she said. “… We have to have a contract written to show that we have a partnership. The grant would go through Marshall County schools and I would be the one heading it.”
Deadline to apply for the grant is Oct. 1.
