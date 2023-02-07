Mayfield High School senior Ella Bacon’s future, while still up in the air, looks bright.
Well rewarded and honored in a wide variety of clubs and extracurriculars, Bacon has much to think about in her future.
One of the highlights of her high school career, according to Bacon, has been her work within the marching band over the past several years. Serving as drum major has given her many opportunities as well.
“I have a lot of trouble getting out of my comfort zone,” she said. “I can remember, in my freshman year, talking to my mom and I actually almost didn’t even do marching band because I was scared, I guess. I never pushed myself to do things outside of my comfort zone, but I did this.”
Bacon, 18, tried out to be drum major in her junior year.
“I thought it would be really cool to be able to lead the band in a way,” she said. “It’s not an opportunity that everybody gets. So, I was eager to at least try. Most people didn’t actually audition so it was pretty quick, but I ended up being chosen …. I think the main thing that I had to focus on was learning the show because the drum major helps to keep time. You literally have one of the most important jobs so it was fun, but also nerve-wracking.”
In both of her years as drum major, the high school’s marching band made it to state in their competitions, earning third in the state finals in both years.
“I was kind of bummed about that, honestly,” Bacon said.
“But obviously, the experience was like no other that I will ever have and I try not to take it for granted. It was obviously a huge leadership position, and having that position opened my eyes to the qualities someone who is a leader should have. I think it has taught me the importance of just hard work, being true to yourself and trying to keep your head on and in the right direction.”
Bacon has also served in multiple positions in student government, such as vice president in her senior year and as secretary as a junior.
“School is one of those things where some people don’t want to be there and some people like going to school,” she said. “I tried my best to represent the student body and what they wanted to see in the school because, in the end, that is kind of why we’re there — to be their representatives.”
During her time as secretary, Bacon and the Mayfield community had to face the recovery following the December 2021 tornado that struck Mayfield.
“It was a lot and, at the time, honestly my mind was just so scattered in the aftermath,” Bacon said. “We were out of school for a very long time.
“I feel like it’s different for me though because I do live in Mayfield, I was blessed enough that I still have my house. But so many places in our community are gone. I remember I felt like I didn’t want to just sit and do nothing because this was my town so I needed to go out and help. The high school was a resource center and shelter for the people who needed it and I spent a few days working there and at the fairgrounds just to help out.”
Bacon, daughter of Bryan and Leila Bacon of Mayfield, is the Murray State University Teen of the Week.
Each Tuesday, The Sun publishes articles on regional high school seniors. From the 32 students chosen, one of them will be chosen as Teen of the Year. They will receive a $5,000 scholarship. A second student will receive an Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
Following high school, Bacon hasn’t quite decided on her path moving forward.
“In all honesty, I’m not sure exactly what I want to pursue right now,” she said. “Everybody has asked me like, ‘What are you going to major in?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ It’s a big decision because more than likely you’re going to stick with that profession for a long time. But, I am considering safety and health.”
Follow Levi Brandenburg on Twitter, @LeviBrandenbur3, or on Facebook at facebook.com/levi.brandenburg.1.
