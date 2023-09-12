COOPERATIVE EXTENSION OFFICE

Cancer treatments can make it difficult for patients to eat. To help, local health care providers are partnering to offer free nutrition classes at the McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office.

PADUCAH — Proper nutrition is important for everyone, including people undergoing cancer treatment. But, those treatments can make it difficult for patients to eat. To help, local health care providers are partnering to offer free nutrition classes at the McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office.

The free nutrition education classes are for current or former cancer patients and their caregivers. The Kentucky Cancer Program, McCracken County Cooperative Extension, Baptist Health Paducah, and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital are partnering to provide them.

