PADUCAH — Proper nutrition is important for everyone, including people undergoing cancer treatment. But, those treatments can make it difficult for patients to eat. To help, local health care providers are partnering to offer free nutrition classes at the McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office.
The free nutrition education classes are for current or former cancer patients and their caregivers. The Kentucky Cancer Program, McCracken County Cooperative Extension, Baptist Health Paducah, and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital are partnering to provide them.
During each class, extension office staff members will provide healthy recipes that benefit cancer patients, and staff members from Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital will share their medical expertise, the Kentucky Cancer Program said in a news release about the classes.
According to the American Cancer Society, cancer and cancer treatments can change the way patients eat and affect the ways their bodies tolerate some foods and use nutrients. Some patients may need to change their diets to help keep their strength and energy up during treatment, and the nutrition needs of cancer patients can vary from person to person.
The Kentucky Cancer Program said the free nutrition education classes will be held at 5 p.m. each Thursday from Oct. 5 through Nov. 9 at the McCracken County Extension Office at 2025 New Holt Road in Paducah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.