Expo center sports plan puts ‘venue’ in ‘revenue’

When the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission was first formed, it required the approval of several entities, including the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center.
In a special meeting of the convention center board on Aug. 21, 2019, to approve the formation of a sports tourism commission, then-City Commissioner Eddie Jones spoke about the potential for the expo center to be the site of indoor sports events like volleyball.
On Sept. 10, 2020, the ribbon was cut on the center’s basketball and volleyball courts, and things have not been the same since.
Michelle Campbell, the executive director of the Paducah-McCracken Convention Center and the Bill and Meredith Schroeder Expo Center, said the sports events held there from September through February have impacted the county’s economy by $12.2 million.
She added that a conservative estimate of the economic impact for the rest of 2021 would be $21 million.
“We have tournaments every weekend from now until October,” she said. “The whole month of November is booked. It’s been incredible.
“We are outgrowing the space, so our promoters are wanting additional courts. So, we’re looking into how to get the Dome (Pavilion) up and getting the courts to put over there — two to four extra courts, which is about what we’re needing.”
The revenue doesn’t end with the rental fees for the tournament site. As with most events that bring people from outside the county, other businesses benefit as well.
“The hotels are selling out weekends,” Campbell said. “The outreach that this is having — it’s bringing people to Paducah so they want to come back and visit and do their vacations here and at the lake.”
Campbell said she works with Lynda Peters-Jones, the director of convention sales for the Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau, in a tag-team effort to maximize the potential revenue for these events.
“She takes care of hotels, and I take care of everything with in our walls,” Campbell said. “It’s been very much a partnership and a community effort to make it work.”
Campbell said the interest in having sports events at the expo center took off quickly.
“Our rates are competitive, and we’ve kept with all of the COVID regulations,” she said. “The feedback that we’re getting (from visiting teams) is that we’re the prime location, and everybody wants to come back.
“They rave about how nice the courts are, and the hotels have been great. They like the customer service at the hotels. It’s worked out so well, and we outgrew it in less than six months.”
Campbell said success will multiply exponentially when the Greenway Sports complex is built.
“When the outdoor facility comes, I don’t think Paducah is going to know what hit them,” she said. “I really don’t think the people understand what this is going to do for Paducah because of the impact we’ve already had just with the indoor sports.”
The teams taking part in sports events are predominantly club teams from seven different states who play their sports throughout most of the year, if not year-round.
“We’ve had 75 teams, up to 125 teams, here on the weekends,” she said. “This is a whole new area (of hospitality); it’s very different from convention center stuff. It’s lots of fun, and great just seeing that facility filled up every weekend and the parking lot filled up.
“In the summertime, (basketball is) doing three-day events, so it’ll be Friday-Saturday-Sunday, which gives us an extra night of revenue for occupancy at the hotels and restaurants.”
Campbell said she is open to adding more indoor sports to go with the basketball, volleyball, gymnastics and dance events hosted at the expo center. She said the center has considered being a venue for wrestling events, but the center does not yet have equipment for that sport.
“The more variety of different sports that we have, the better our name gets out there and the more people want to come to Paducah,” she said. “The growing pains, it’s going to be interesting to see how we get through those, but we’re going to do it. We’re going to do whatever it takes to bring people here and make it work.”
