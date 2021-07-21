Authorities said 10 people were taken to area hospitals following an explosion at a Dippin’ Dots facility on Industrial Drive late Wednesday afternoon.
“It happened at 4:03 (p.m.). We got the call,” Robin Newberry, spokeswoman for Paducah police, told The Sun. “It’s a building at the end of Industrial Drive. It’s owned by Dippin’ Dots, but they don’t manufacture ice cream there. They manufacture ingredients for a third-party company.”
Newberry said a truck was unloading liquid nitrogen and an explosion took place. She also reported that 10 people were taken to local hospitals, and as far as she knew, all of them were moving “under their own steam.” She did not know the severity of the injuries.
Several agencies responded to the scene, located off Charter Oak Drive, including EMS personnel, police and fire and McCracken County Rescue.
Paducah Fire Chief Steve Kyle said they “probably won’t know anything earlier than probably (Thursday) afternoon, at best,” regarding what may have caused the explosion.
Fire crews remained at the scene “working through the investigative process and making sure the scene was safe,” Kyle said.
Newberry said people with the company indicated they would have a media statement about the incident at a later time.
In 2019, an explosion in a production area of the company’s manufacturing facility on Charter Oak Drive injured four people.
