“Quiet and serene” is a good way to describe Lotus’ campus in Paducah. The topics dealt with at the regional children’s advocacy and sexual violence resource center are anything but.
Hadley Purcell, outreach & education specialist for Lotus, works in schools — and out in the community, teaching people how to prevent sexual abuse. She says knowledge is power.
“Once people have that awareness and we have the education, that leads to prevention,” she said.
A lot of Purcell’s work is about teaching kids that their body belongs to them. And according to her, prevention can start at home, when kids are as young as pre-school age. That means teaching them about appropriate and inappropriate touching, the anatomically correct words for body parts, and encouraging them to set boundaries.
“Make sure someone asks for permission before they touch you. Or if you’re being tickled and you want them to stop, empower them to say, ‘Hey, I don’t like that anymore.”
She said toys and books can make difficult conversations like this easier.
Kentucky State Police Lt. Dean Patterson said it’s important to start having frank discussions with children at an early age, “so children understand what’s, you know, normal, what’s abnormal, what’s acceptable and what’s not.”
What they learn can help protect them as they enter grade school and are away from their parents more often. By the time they’re in kindergarten or first grade, Patterson said they should know how to speak up for themselves if they feel uncomfortable in a situation.
He says in his 20 years at KSP, the overwhelming majority of offenders are people who are known to the family. That’s why he said it’s important for parents to be picky about who they allow to be alone with them.
“If you get kind of a strange feeling, or if you get information that makes you feel uncomfortable about leaving your kids alone with someone, that’s a pretty good sign that probably you shouldn’t,” he said.
When it comes to knowing the signs and symptoms of sexual abuse in a child, Patterson recommends paying close attention to their behavior.
“Understand what’s normal and abnormal for your child. If you see that the normal happy 6-year-old is no longer acting the same, find out why,” he said. “I think the more that you understand what’s normal about your child, the easier it is to understand when things are wrong.”
Symptoms can include changes in behavior and mood, changes in eating or drinking, fear of one specific person, preoccupation with sex organs, urinary tract infections and bed-wetting.
Patterson said when state police receives a report of child sexual abuse, making sure the child is in a safe place is its No. 1 priority. After that, it picks up the phone and calls Lotus.
When law enforcement shows up to a scene, Patterson said it can a scary experience for children — especially if they think they’re in trouble.
“Lotus kind of provides an opportunity to open up,” he said. “They’re specially trained on speaking with young people.”
Purcell said if a child indicates or discloses abuse to an adult, it’s important to believe them and make sure they feel supported.
“Thank them for telling you about that experience and ask them for more detail. Keep it open-ended. That’s because if you’re asking very direct questions about the details, that could alter the child’s memory due to trauma. Assure that child it’s the adult’s responsibility to keep them safe. Then, report to (Department of Community Based Services) or to local law enforcement,” she said.
Lotus offers numerous services to parents and survivors of all ages, free of charge. That includes forensic interviews, legal assistance, trauma-informed therapy, expressive therapy and more.
If you’re an adult who experienced sexual abuse as a child, she said Lotus’ services are available to you, too.
“It’s never too late to learn and grow from that experience,” she said. “Hope is possible, and healing is possible. We see it all the time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.