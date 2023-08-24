With political candidates on the campaign trail, some voters may be wondering how they can be well informed before November’s election.
In Kentucky, voters will weigh in on the race for governor between incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and his Republican challenger, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, among other statewide races. To be informed, experts suggest that voters look at polls and see where the information is coming from.
Right now, Brian Clardy, who’s a history professor at Murray State University, said it’s too far out from the November election to determine a concrete result for the frontrunner in the governor’s race between Beshear and Cameron.
“Anything is possible,” Clardy said. “It’s a very fluid situation.”
Clardy said for voters, it may be helpful to watch polls to gauge who the frontrunners will be. That includes polls such as Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy and websites such as FiveThirtyEight.
“They give us an indication and a snapshot of what could possibly be a reality,” Clardy said. “Now, I say the snapshot because it’s a snapshot in that moment.”
Social issues in particular, such as abortion and transgender rights, are at the forefront of the ads for both Beshear and Cameron.
“They’ve got their own position, particularly on the treatment of trans people and that seems to be the focus, particularly coming out of attorney general Cameron,” said John Jackson, the visiting professor at the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.
But in November, it will all come down to the voters.
“Tip O’Neill at the end of the day was right,” Clardy said. “All politics is local. And when it comes to a gubernatorial race, especially one that’s going to be watched by the national media, this is especially true.”
Clardy also mentioned that there are controversial topics for both governor candidates.
For Beshear, he may have to speak on the closure of schools and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with his take on medical procedures for transgender youth. For Cameron, he may have to speak on the Breonna Taylor case and his record as Kentucky attorney general.
The general election is on Nov. 7. Voter registration ends on Oct. 10.
