PRINCETON — Mental health providers have found themselves in “uncharted waters” during the public health emergency.
Mountain Comprehensive Center in Princeton never closed during the COVID-19 pandemic — it remained open last year during the public health emergency and continues to be an asset for the community.
Katrina Self is a licensed professional clinical counselor at Mountain Comprehensive Center. She also is the office coordinator.
“Telehealth has been a godsend,” Self said.
That’s especially true during the current circumstances, when some mental health providers have opted to work remotely and stop providing in-person services.
There are challenges in telehealth services, especially in rural Kentucky — officials said many in Caldwell County still don’t have access to reliable internet.
Mountain Comprehensive Center’s peer support specialists provide transportation for clients, an incalculable service for Kentuckians who reside in remote areas of the county and western Kentucky — case management and peer support criteria must be met to qualify, Self said.
Public transportation for Caldwell County residents remains a barrier for health services, Self pointed out.
Self said anxiety and depression are the primary conditions that arose out of the pandemic.
Self has identified educational failures as a key driver for mental health instability among teenagers and children.
Students who were previously high-achieving and successful academically are now performing poorly, demonstrating a detriment fostered by distance learning and the pandemic, Self said.
The Therapeutic Rehabilitation Program, Peer Support, Case Management, Outpatient Therapy, and School-based Therapy, are all offered by Mountain Comprehensive Outpatient Center in Princeton.
Self promotes exercise, diet and socialization as pandemic coping mechanisms.
Living Hope Ministries Inc. began in 2005. The co-founder and director, TaJuana Davis, “discovered many of these needs developed from much deeper unresolved past issues, that if not addressed, the generation cycle of destruction would continue.”
Davis practices in Princeton. Her Christian faith is at the heart of her work. Regardless of faith, all individuals are welcome to access her expertise and receive counsel.
At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis stopped her in-person services for safety reasons.
Davis is the only employee — there were seven at one point, she said.
She has adapted to telehealth and is a proponent of it. She said she recognizes the convenience it offers.
Technology interfaced with the family dynamic under quarantine circumstances has not been set to scale, hence family therapy and marriage counseling spikes, she said.
“The stressors are greater on the family because they’re not getting out and going to work and because the children aren’t going to school,” Davis said.
For families, communication and language have not been modified to reflect the abrupt disruption of escapism, deflection and solitude.
The ministry was founded on family principles. Davis started as a steward of pregnancy and parenthood and she has since expanded services to address domestic violence, batterer’s intervention, Christian life coaching and anger alternatives, among others.
The Community Medical Clinic in Princeton is an adjacent mental health provider.
“Research shows that most individuals who are suffering from depression and are thinking about suicide actually visit their primary care within two weeks or one month before actually committing suicide,” said Ashely Gorrell, behavioral health consultant.
Gorrell said she first screens patients by conducting a Patient Health Questionaire-9 (PHQ9), which screens for depression, anxiety, and other telltale signs alluding to threatening and dangerous behavior.
A recurring theme in rural western Kentucky is a high rate of suicide among men, Gorrell said.
Another is a lack of public transportation for rural Kentuckians.
Gorrell said she promotes practicing mindfulness, an evidence-based practice, a form of emotional regulation.
Intrinsically regulating emotion is critical for becoming grounded, and is acutely beneficial for vulnerable populations suffering from mental health instability, she said.
In exploring solutions to normalize the abnormal, Gorrell said, “the first thing I would encourage anybody to do is to begin to normalize mental health.”
