Experts predict there will be a steep rise in flu, respiratory syncytial virus, and COVID-19 cases this fall, making it difficult for those who experience symptoms to tell which sickness they have.

On top of that, many stores in Kentucky, Illinois and Tennessee are sold out of at-home COVID tests. There’s also been an uptick in COVID cases in the past month.

