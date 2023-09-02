Experts predict there will be a steep rise in flu, respiratory syncytial virus, and COVID-19 cases this fall, making it difficult for those who experience symptoms to tell which sickness they have.
On top of that, many stores in Kentucky, Illinois and Tennessee are sold out of at-home COVID tests. There’s also been an uptick in COVID cases in the past month.
Davis Drugs in Paducah, Kentucky, has been out of the tests since early summer.
Pharmacist Mallory McEwan said customers don’t seem very concerned. She said this is likely due to the vaccines that are already out and those that will be out in the future.
Dr. Ethan Walker at Reidland Primary Care says the current dominant strain of COVID also doesn’t seem to be as severe as the last.
Still, there are things you can do to keep your family healthy.
“Keeping your hands washed is by far the most important thing that you can do,” Walker said. “If you are feeling under the weather, mask wearing can help prevent spreading it to the people around you, but most importantly of all is keeping those hands washed.”
He also has a recommendation for the lack of at home tests.
“The over the counter testing is about 60% or so accurate but the PCR testing that we do is about 99% accurate. So, if you wanna be for sure of what you’ve got, that’s certainly the way to go,” said Walker.
Mercy Health will hold flu shot clinics at their doctors office locations for their patients. They are accepting new patients as well.
The RSV vaccine is recommended for those who are 60 and older, or women who are between 32-36 weeks pregnant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.