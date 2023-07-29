Hazing is a significant concern, with many people and organizations speaking out against the practice. Hazing has made national headlines this year as an incident at Northwestern University brought the issues back into the spotlight.

On Wednesday, WPSD Local 6 reported that a hazing incident involving the Marshall County High School boys soccer team is under investigation. Thursday, University of Kentucky campus police confirmed that it’s investigating the incident, which happened while student athletes were there for soccer camp. The Marshall County School District is also investigating.

