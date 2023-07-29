Hazing is a significant concern, with many people and organizations speaking out against the practice. Hazing has made national headlines this year as an incident at Northwestern University brought the issues back into the spotlight.
On Wednesday, WPSD Local 6 reported that a hazing incident involving the Marshall County High School boys soccer team is under investigation. Thursday, University of Kentucky campus police confirmed that it’s investigating the incident, which happened while student athletes were there for soccer camp. The Marshall County School District is also investigating.
Dr. Susan Lipkins, author of “Preventing Hazing: How Parents, Teachers and Coaches Can Stop the Violence, Harassment and Humiliation,” is a psychologist who has dedicated her career to understanding the effects of hazing on young people. Her research has shed light on the damaging impact of hazing rituals on students, and she has become a leading advocate for change in schools and universities across the country.
Hazing describes actions that cause physical, mental or psychological harm to someone to initiate them into a group or organization. Hazing can take many forms, ranging from forced drinking to physical abuse, and it can have severe and long-term consequences for the person on the receiving end. Lipkins, an expert witness in hazing trials, said hazing can help established members assert control and preserve a feeling of hierarchy within the group. She said there is a common misconception that hazing fosters character or a feeling of community, but it merely perpetuates cycles of violence and suffering.
“I think it is human nature to feel safe and secure in a group or tribe,” she said. “To prove that you are worthy of being in that tribe is where hazing happens. The culture or teacher may have accepted you, but you need to be accepted by your peers, and if your peers have a tradition that involves hazing, they may say, ‘For you to be accepted by us, you have to do what has happened to us.’ ”
Physical pain, emotional distress and long-term psychological damage can all result from hazing. Hazing victims may suffer from anxiety, sadness, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other mental health problems. Second hazing, often known as “revenge hazing,” can cause injury to someone who has already been hazed. Second hazing can also prolong a cycle of abuse and trauma, making it even more difficult for people to break free from the hazing culture.
To build safe and respectful settings for everyone, Lipkins said we must stand up to all forms of hazing, including second hazing.
“In the same way that it goes from mild to severe, so do the injuries. Unfortunately, the kinds of hazing cases that I review when I’m an expert witness usually end up in extreme physical harm or psychological harm, post traumatic stress disorder almost always,” she said.
One of the biggest challenges in addressing hazing is the code of silence that often surrounds it. Many victims of hazing may feel ashamed or embarrassed and may be hesitant to speak out about their experiences. Additionally, perpetrators of hazing may feel a sense of loyalty to the group and may be reluctant to report their behavior.
“I think there are thousands of hazings every day in all kinds of groups that have a hierarchy and a tradition,” Lipkins said. “We only hear about the ones that break the code of silence, and those people who break the code of silence usually have done it because they’ve had so much physical or psychological pain and humiliation.”
This code of silence can perpetuate a culture of hazing and make it difficult for people and organizations to address the issue. Lipkins said people need to understand that speaking out about hazing is not a sign of weakness or disloyalty, but rather a courageous act that can help to prevent future harm.
Lipkins said organizations can also break the code of silence around hazing by creating a culture of transparency and accountability. Creating transparency can involve:
• Creating clear channels for reporting hazing.
• Offering support and resources for victims.
• Enforcing consequences for those who engage in hazing behavior.
Ultimately, breaking the code of silence around hazing requires a collective effort from people, organizations and society.
Parents and leaders can create clear policies and guidelines around initiation rituals, educating members about the dangers of hazing and providing resources and support for victims. It’s also crucial for people to speak out if they witness or experience hazing and to report it to the appropriate authorities.
