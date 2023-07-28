FORT KNOX — One man’s actions were celebrated Wednesday at the Gen. George Patton Museum of Leadership. Without his heroism, the legacy of the man memorialized at the Fort Knox museum might not have existed.

In a presentation at the museum, Firth Bowden donated family heirlooms once belonging to his grandfather, Joseph T. Angelo, a member of 304th Tank Brigade in World War I.

Gina Clear can be reached at 270-505-1418 or gclear@thenewsenterprise.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In