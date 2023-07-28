FORT KNOX — One man’s actions were celebrated Wednesday at the Gen. George Patton Museum of Leadership. Without his heroism, the legacy of the man memorialized at the Fort Knox museum might not have existed.
In a presentation at the museum, Firth Bowden donated family heirlooms once belonging to his grandfather, Joseph T. Angelo, a member of 304th Tank Brigade in World War I.
“Why is Private Angelo really important?” Patton Museum curator Ty Reid asked. “Because there was a lieutenant colonel named George S. Patton Jr. who was wounded very badly and Private Angelo saved his life. Have Private Angelo hadn’t done his duty and saved future Gen. Patton’s life, we would not have Gen. Patton.”
“And you wouldn’t have me,” said Benjamin Patton, grandson of the famed general who came from his home in New York to attend the ceremony.
Bowden presented medals, including a Distinguished Service Cross for Angelo’s valor, paperwork and private effects, to include an engraved 1918 Tiffany gold pocket watch.
“It says, ‘Joseph Angelo, DSC,’ which stands for Distinguished Service Cross,” read Benjamin Patton. “ ‘From Mrs. George S. Patton Jr. in grateful remembrance of Argonne.’ That’s a beautiful Tiffany watch. She had good taste.”
The watch came with a gold chain, Bowden said, but his grandfather felt forced to hock it for $40 for food money during the Great Depression.
“It must have been pretty big or pretty thick,” he said of the chain. “He said he didn’t have enough money to eat, so he hocked the chain to buy food, but he wouldn’t part with the watch.”
Angelo is credited with assisting Patton into a shell hole where he could bandage his very severe machine gunfire wound.
“He received an entry wound and an exit wound,” Bowden said. “He used Gen. Patton’s bandage to do one side of the wound. They then got into an argument because my grandfather wanted to use his bandages for the exit wound. I’ve learned soldiers are taught not to use their own bandage on someone else.”
Angelo ended up using his bandage and “Patton didn’t die,” Bowden said, adding that on the way to the hospital, Patton gave his custom ivory-handled guns to Angelo for safekeeping.
The Battle of Meuse-Argonne in France, where Patton was wounded, was one of the first tank actions in World War I, Benjamin Patton said.
Prior to getting shot, Benjamin Patton said his grandfather, by his own testimony, “looked up and saw the faces of his ancestors in the clouds” and decided to mount the attack.
“Later on, you see lots of footage of him showing off this big gap in his rear end,” he said. “He wore it like a badge of honor later on. I don’t think he thought he was going to make it out of that, but he did, thanks to Private Angelo.”
Once catalogued and prepared, the artifacts will join others from that era in Patton’s life to include a wooden cane he used for assistance in walking while recovering from the wound.
The day marked a special moment for Bowden, who said his family would appreciate knowing museum guests will enjoy the artifacts as opposed to being locked away in his safety deposit box.
Although he never met Angelo, who died in 1978, Benjamin Patton said he knew the family was grateful for him and his service.
“There was a great appreciation by our whole family for everything that he did,” he said. “I think the family stayed connected for years.”
The presentation was Benjamin Patton’s first visit to the museum in 10 years.
“When I was 5, I got to open it, which is cool,” he said, of turning over his grandfather’s ivory handled pistols to the museum for exhibit. “I’ll never forget it.”
But this trip also was special for him.
“It’s pretty amazing because I know a lot about my grandfather, but it’s usually second-hand, and this is third-hand,” he said. “But to know somebody who knew somebody that was really close to my grandfather, for him to be here was really incredible.”
The museum not only preserves Patton’s artifacts and legacy, it also preserves his grandfather’s contribution to the military through service, leadership and fellowship, which is “incalculable and invaluable,” Benjamin Patton said.
“This shows the bonds created in the military are very, very significant and, in some cases, unbreakable,” he said. “The Patton Museum reinforces that connection because this relationship has continued to now.”
It’s part of the museum’s mission to exhibit a variety of leaders alongside its namesake, said Ty Reid, museum curator.
“Angelo saving Patton’s life has always been the high-water mark of his service in World War I, where, had he perished, there would have been no Gen. Patton in World War II,” he said. “But also, it was the end of his combat. He was wounded pretty badly and spent the rest of the war in the hospital.”
A model depicting the circumstance is on display with some other artifacts in the same room as the cane.
“We’ve always told that story, … but we haven’t had anything from Angelo’s side of the story,” he said. “One of the things we’re trying to do at the museum, we’re always going to tell the Patton story, but we’re a leader museum. Gen. Patton believed that military history is what you need to study to make a better military leader, but Gen. Patton didn’t study just one guy.
“Expanding that story to tell the story of other leaders expose these cadets to other things,” he added, which “tells a bigger Army story.”
Part of that mission is exposing the Army’s future leaders, some of whom were on hand for the presentation, to multiple perspectives regarding leadership.
“It tells the full story,” he said. “If you study any historical event, you never just want one perspective. You come to get understanding by looking at it from all sides and figuring that out.”
