A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a ramp in the Interstate 24/Interstate 69 Exit 42 Interchange in Lyon County starting at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Exit 42 ramp from I-24 eastbound to I-69 northbound will be closed through the weekend for erosion control work, guardrail upgrades, shoulder improvements, and paving.
The ramp will close promptly at 6 p.m. Friday, and is expected to reopen around noon on Monday, June 12.
Detour RouteMessage boards will direct eastbound I-24 motorists seeking to take I-69 North to detour via the U.S. 62 Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40 interchange, then take U.S. 62 East to the I-69 Exit 71 Interchange to continue to their destination.
Motorists who miss this detour may also travel to the KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton Exit 45 Interchange, loop through the interchange, and return westbound on I-24 to connect with the northbound lanes of I-69.
All other ramps in the I-24 Exit 42 and I-69 Exit 68 Interchange will remain open to normal traffic flow.
Motorists who regularly travel U.S. 62 through Eddyville should be alert for increased traffic volume while the weekend detour is in place.
Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on this $392,436 ramp rehabilitation project. All work is expected to be completed and the ramp reopened to traffic by about noon on June 12.
