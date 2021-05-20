Exhibit to examine perspectives on feminism

A number of area artists are coming together for “Social Pressures” — a one-night exhibit at Maiden Alley Cinema devoted to examining perspectives on feminism and society’s power structure.
The show was planned by Paducah native Grace Yocum, who applied for a $1,000 grant with the Kentucky Foundation For Women to fund the event.
Seven local artists — Savanah Jackson, Toney Little, Rachel Mahoney, Allie Reynolds, Thomas Stewart, Shaun Weeks and Yocum — each created a pair of self portraits with the goal of examining how they are negatively impacted by society’s power structure and to show how people could benefit from the deconstruction of it.
The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. It is free to attend, though it’s suggested that attendees should be older than 18 due to mature themes in some of the works to be displayed.
Its origins stem from debates Yocum said she frequently has about feminism.
“Almost always, I run into the same issue — whenever someone is fighting against feminism they don’t understand that it is for everyone. They think that it’s coming for them or trying to harm certain demographics and that’s just not true.”
Yocum — who now lives in Murray, where she is studying chemistry at Murray State University — specifically wanted to use the perspectives of men regarding feminism to facilitate discussion around the subject.
“In (some men’s) eyes my womanhood totally dismantles my credibility, so I wanted to try to get to them by bringing in people who understand what feminism is who are also men and who recognize the damage that the patriarchy does to men, as well as everyone else,” Yocum said.
This will be an interactive exhibit, as all of the artists will be in attendance to “talk about the motivations behind (their) different self portraits and also to engage with people who have different ideas.”
Each of the artists had to fill out a survey when they agreed to enter the show. Yocum is interested in having attendees fill out the same questionnaire so that more can be gained through discussions after the event.
Rebecca Madding, Maiden Alley Cinema’s executive director, is excited to host the movie house’s first exhibit since she was hired in February 2020.
“Our lobby is set up to be an art gallery and we haven’t been able to have any art exhibits since pre-pandemic,” she said. “This is a perfect time to have an exhibit like this. We’ll be able to have people come in and not just look at the art but talk about it, stay and have those conversations with the artists and each other.”
Madding’s staff will be masked. Attendees that have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, if they feel safe inside without a mask, can do so, though she recommends that those who have not been vaccinated wear a mask inside MAC.
For more information about this exhibit, find the “Social Pressures” Facebook event or visit www.maidenalleycinema.org.
