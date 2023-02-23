MAYFIELD — The Mayfield-Graves County Art Guild celebrated Black History Month over the weekend with a presentation of a children’s book about the life of Mayfield native Ellis Wilson, who was an artist of the Harlem Renaissance movement.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, the art guild had a presentation by author Jayne Moore Waldrop, and illustrator Micheal McBride, of “A Journey in Color: The Art of Ellis Wilson,” to the Jackson Purchase Historical Society at the Graves County Public Library in Mayfield. The children’s book tells the story of a young man’s determination to become a trained artist.

