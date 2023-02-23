MAYFIELD — The Mayfield-Graves County Art Guild celebrated Black History Month over the weekend with a presentation of a children’s book about the life of Mayfield native Ellis Wilson, who was an artist of the Harlem Renaissance movement.
On Saturday, Feb. 18, the art guild had a presentation by author Jayne Moore Waldrop, and illustrator Micheal McBride, of “A Journey in Color: The Art of Ellis Wilson,” to the Jackson Purchase Historical Society at the Graves County Public Library in Mayfield. The children’s book tells the story of a young man’s determination to become a trained artist.
This same artist, Wilson, was born in 1899. Wilson’s first art instructor was his father Frank, who was a barber and an amateur painter. As an adolescent, Wilson worked as a janitor at a local clothing store, with his first claim to fame being his weekly soap paintings on the front windows of the store.
McBride, the book illustrator, has illustrated more than 80 books and felt a genuine connection to Wilson’s story.
“I grew up in West Tennessee, and (Wilson) grew up in Mayfield, which are both small rural towns,” McBride said.
“His mother started a church, my father was a bishop in a church, and I remember drawing in church. I told my parents at the age of eight that I was going to be an artist. Ellis said throughout his life that he wanted to be an artist by watching his father paint. Nothing deterred that feeling of what I was supposed to be, and he was the same way.”
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan has proclaimed Feb. 18, as Ellis Wilson Day.
Years later, Wilson attended the Kentucky Normal and Industrial Institute in Frankfort. At this school, he was only allowed to take courses in agriculture and education. Since Wilson wanted to study art, he left school at 19 and moved to Chicago, Illinois, where he attended the Art Institute of Chicago.
“One of the reasons I decided to write my book as a children’s book is because I think children can benefit from hearing, ‘You need to follow your dreams,’ ” Waldrop said. “Sometimes you know something from childhood that tells you to follow a path, despite the hurdles, but that’s what you’re meant to be.”
After finishing his art schooling in 1923, Wilson found commercial work as an artist and he continued to live in Chicago for the next five years. In 1928, Wilson moved to Harlem, New York, where he joined the Harlem Artists Guild and worked at a brokerage house. At this time in New York, Black artists could not share their work in mainstream galleries.
Wilson became an active member of the Harlem Renaissance, a collaborative effort to promote and exhibit the work of Black artists. Wilson participated in many of the exhibitions associated with the movement.
“(The Harlem Renaissance) was about a movement that has, or what you could call it is: soul,” McBride said.
“Artists wanted to be a part of that. White artists, and Black artists — they would all leave the south and go to Harlem because they wanted a community with support and creativity. It was all part of a Renaissance as they say. It was a reemergence of Black culture.”
According to education.ket.org, “Ellis Wilson — So Much to Paint,” Wilson, “left very little documentation of his own works, and no one knows how many paintings he completed.” Wilson is believed to have painted more than 270 works, but only 86 have been located.
From 1935 to 1940, Wilson worked for the Federal Art Project and was commissioned to create triptychs for the U.S. Army and Navy chaplains. A triptych is a piece of art made up of three panels used to create a narrative or show different elements of a subject.
In 1944, he was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship to travel through the southern states painting African Americans at work in factories, harvesting tobacco, logging and fishing.
“The Guggenheim Fellowship was really the epitome of the art awards back in (Wilson’s) day,” said Nanc Gunn, the director of the Mayfield-Graves County Art Guild. “So, his first Guggenheim Fellowship was to be paid to travel through the southern United States, painting Black people at work. He would find people in factory life or doing fieldwork and paint them.”
McBride added that, “(Ellis) was always interested in everyday people, and their daily lives. I remember when I first started out as an artist, I spent most of my time painting my childhood — what I experienced.”
Gunn said the two paintings on display at the public library were painted while Wilson was traveling through South Carolina.
“(Wilson’s) first Guggenheim was achieved during World War II, and the plan was he was going to go to France to paint there, but it didn’t work out because of the war. That’s how he ended up using that Guggenheim to paint people throughout the southern United States,” Gunn said.
Wilson was very interested in Haiti and visited the country regularly, beginning in 1952. His fondness for Haiti and its people was reflected in his paintings’ vitality during that time period.
Despite Ellis’ exhibitions debuting in New York, Wilson considered his 1948 art show held at the Mayfield Public Library to be “one of the high points,” of his life. Wilson’s art show was the first art show ever held in Mayfield.
“Generating an appropriate appreciation of these great talents is important to western Kentucky and to the world. We need to know our history and we need a complete view of our history,” Waldrop said. “This is an important piece for Mayfield, which has suffered so much loss. This is a small part of reclaiming its history and its story, and it’s important for our children to know.”
Waldrop’s book is available for purchase from the art guild at Regions Bank in Mayfield. Wilson’s art will be shown in the public library until Feb. 27, with free admission. A KET documentary film about Ellis’ life can be viewed at ket.org/education/resources/ellis-wilson-much-paint.
