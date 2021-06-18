Mayfield City Hall recently hosted a public hearing regarding the proposed farmers market. The hearing was a prerequisite for a grant that, if awarded, is worth $250,000.
Jodie Hansen with the Home Improvement Project group said it may be some time before they know whether the grant, which was filed through the Department of Local Government, would be awarded. However, she noted the DLG was excited for the project.
Although the site is “shovel ready,” Hansen stressed the project is still not quite guaranteed to happen yet. The main thing needed is funding, which they have a fundraising plan in the works.
But while HIP’s job is to ultimately fund the project, she stressed that “fiscal responsibility” must take precedence.
“We don’t think that it would be a good thing to ever create this space or take anyone’s money without being able to complete this project. So that, in part, is why it’s taken two years. We want to fundraise but we don’t want to take anyone’s money until we know,” Hansen said.
The market is projected to cost from $500,000 to $600,000, but she noted it could cost as much as $700,000.
The planned location for the proposed farmers market would connect it to the Mayfield northside ballpark, tennis courts, Graves County Library and the upcoming bikeway.
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan praised HIP’s members, which largely consists of community members, for taking the initiative on the project and not leaning too much on local governments to step in and take charge.
“That’s what makes a community great, when the citizens take a stand and (say) ‘this is what we want.’ They don’t wait for the city to do it or the county to do it, which has limited funds when you’re dealing with taxpayer dollars. This is a vision that’s going to come true. I am so excited about this,” O’Nan said.
Likewise, Hansen said the city was instrumental in helping HIP with grants and selecting the right spot for the market.
Another important point, she added, was to create something that would last for years and not turn into a “burden” for Mayfield or Graves County.
Ron Ward, a retired farmer from Graves County, was present at the meeting. He said he likes the market idea and fully expects it to materialize.
“With it all tied in with the fairgrounds, ballpark and the library, it’ll become one of the premier areas in western Kentucky,” Ward said.
Tara Straub, the growth and outreach director at Jackson Purchase Medical Center and HIP vice president, said she feels the market is “definitely going to be community based,” and will provide healthier food options to surrounding communities.
She added it will be a year-round facility.
“It’s very exciting to be a part of something like this. I’ve lived here my entire life and to be a part of something that will help grow in this way is very exciting for me,” Straub said.
Hansen said they are also working on possible corporate sponsorships but she wasn’t prepared to divulge their names quite yet.
She is also currently working on a United States Department of Agriculture grant that’s due by June 30. The “extensive grant” has the potential to award the project up to $250,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.