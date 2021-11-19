A delegation from Vicksburg, Mississippi — a southern river city — took in the sights of downtown Paducah this week, as they heard from officials about local projects and programs, during a trip to learn from another community.
The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Paducah, hosted guests from Vicksburg (located about seven hours away), as part of a benchmarking visit. The visitors, which included Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr., arrived on Tuesday and left Thursday morning.
During the visit, the group from Vicksburg gathered at the Commerce Center and heard presentations from various officials, including City Engineer Rick Murphy and Paducah Main Street Director Katie Axt. They went to see Sprocket and the Coke Plant. Later, Murphy and others guided the Vicksburg group around the downtown riverfront area, sharing information about the floodwall and more. The trip had several stops, such as a visit to the National Quilt Museum and dinner at Doe’s Eat Place, which started in Mississippi.
“We talked a lot about the riverfront development, and just the entire riverfront actually, and quite a bit about Main Street,” Sandra Wilson, chamber president and city commissioner, told The Sun.
“They were interested in seeing our farmers’ market and hearing about it, and then we threw in some extra things that we wanted them to see as well, with the new airport terminal and Sprocket. They have a Coke museum (in Vicksburg), so I wanted them to see inside of our Coke Plant. That was the original intent and then we went to Sprocket while we were there.”
Wilson described a benchmarking trip as looking at a community that may have some things you want to emulate, and it’s an “exchange of ideas.”
“We definitely want to go to Vicksburg and see some of the things that they’re doing, and they have a lot more river boats than we do, so we want to find out — you know, how maybe we could get even more,” she said. “So, yes, I think there were a lot of ideas that we want to exchange with them.”
She said Kendra Reed, a business owner from Vicksburg, had reached out a while back, wanting to bring people to Paducah for a visit.
“They had a study about their riverfront done from a consultant and in the consultant’s report, it had suggested they come to Paducah and look at our riverfront,” Wilson said, noting that’s where it got started.
Flaggs, who spoke with The Sun after the delegation left for Mississippi, also expressed a desire for Paducah officials to visit the community. He said he’s invited them to come to Vicksburg.
“It would help us — it may help them, because we could then share two cities together in the same room,” he added. “We know their city, but they don’t know our city, and if they come to see our city, then it could be much more helpful to both cities, I think.”
He said the trip was very educational and informative.
“I walked away with a lot of knowledge about some things that can help improve the city of Vicksburg, and especially, how they do their tourism and economic development, and they have great hospitality,” Flaggs said, noting he was impressed with the presentations, riverfront, and economic development.
One similarity between Vicksburg and Paducah is having a floodwall. In particular, they both have Dafford murals to decorate panels of the floodwall.
“Of course, the murals are something we’ve got and we want to be able to extend them, and we have them on one side of the floodwall, but I think it’s time for us to go to the other side of the floodwall, so when our river boats come in, they will get a huge welcome to the city of Vicksburg,” Flaggs said.
Overall, he said they will have a meeting to assess the Paducah visit and that everybody he talked to that was on the trip was “highly excited and impressed” by what they saw.
“The chamber of commerce couldn’t have been more hospitable. … I was just so impressed with the knowledge and passion that everybody that presented gave to us,” Flaggs said.
