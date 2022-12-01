There is nothing that prepares a reporter for a devastating tragedy. For the most part, experience and professionalism guide a reporter on the journey from one point to another in gathering information.
Bill Bartleman, who retired from The Sun in 2010 after a 39-year career, was one of the reporters gathering information after the Heath High School shooting 25 years ago.
“I was supposed to be off that day,” he said. “I heard it on the news, on TV in the morning, the incident at the high school, at Heath, so I went into the office right away. I got in and found out some of the details of what was going on.”
Bartleman said he went to Western Baptist Hospital — now called Baptist Health Paducah.
“That’s where a lot of the action was going,” he said. “I didn’t go out to the high school; I went to the hospital. It was kind of shocking, what was going on. A lot of the parents were there, students were there, faculty were there. There were a lot of doctors coming in to do what they could to help.
“It was really emotional, you know. I was walking through the hospital and interviewing some people, and I had to go outside and kind of catch my composure and realize what was going on.”
Bartleman said after a few minutes outside, he realized that the scope of those affected by the shooting would far surpass West Paducah.
“I realized that this was not a routine news story,” he said. “There are things that go on, obviously; they affect news for a couple of days. There’s a shooting somewhere or a car wreck, and the tragic events affect people, they last in the news for a couple of days and they don’t affect the community.
“But I realized that this was something that was going to affect the community not only for a short-term, but for a long-term. It’s something that was unbelievable that something like that could happen at Heath High School and in Paducah.”
Leigh Landini Wright, now a journalism professor at Murray State University, previously worked at The Sun for a 16-year career from 1993 until 2009, was the features editor when the shooting took place.
“I heard it on the radio first when I was pulling out of my driveway that morning to head to the newsroom,” she said. “It was just surreal because you don’t think that that’s going to happen in your area. I immediately called in to find out, ‘OK, so where do we need to go? Where do I need to go? What do I need to do?’ ”
Wright said she was sent to Lourdes Hospital.
“We were all over the place trying to get the story,” she said. “It was one of those things where everything just stopped and we had to do our jobs. To me, it didn’t feel real. I remember being placed into like a waiting room area for media and having to wait for word on what happened. That day was a lot of waiting.”
Wright remembers being sent to the high school with a yearbook to get verification of those involved.
“When you’re a journalist, you have to go and get your story and be human about it while not being emotional,” Wright said. “I’ve always tried to stress that with my classes, that you have to be a human when you’re going out to get your stories. Because we’re dealing with people sometimes on what is the worst day of their life, when they could have just lost a family member.
“I don’t think that there was anything in my college career that adequately prepared me for some of the traumatic events that I faced as a reporter. You can read about it. You can listen, you can watch, but until you’re a reporter, in those shoes, having to go out and do that story, you don’t truly understand. Thankfully, I had many of the veteran reporters and editors who helped me, who helped lead us through this. But not even the best journalism education can prepare you for that.”
Bartleman said The Sun organized its coverage of the story over the weeks and months to come, understanding its responsibility to the community and elsewhere.
“This was before the days of social media, and the only way that people could be communicated with about the events that were going on was through the news media,” he said. “I think I realized the responsibility that we had to do accurate stories with as much detail as we could. There was a lot of concern at the schools and the community that this was not an isolated event, that there might be other events planned at other schools; there might have been two or three or four or more people involved in it.
“I think we just had a responsibility to really dig in and make sure we quashed all the rumors and just reported things accurately.
“There were reporters here from all over the country,” he continued. “All the major networks were here, all the major newspapers were here and foreign reporters were here reporting on all this. They sometimes tried to sensationalize. They were all looking for the headline or a breaking or exclusive on what was going on. There were a lot of rumors going around, and it was our responsibility to make sure we didn’t get caught up in that. I think the way we reported it, we kept all of the reporting calm and accurate and to the point. Other media that were here would pick up our paper in the morning and they would follow up on the stories we had in the morning newspaper.”
Bartleman was one of several Sun reporters covering the Heath shooting. He handled covering the breaking news events in the aftermath of it.
“The day after the shooting, we were able to profile Michael Carneal as best we could,” he said. “I talked to students who knew him, I talked to other parents who knew the family and I talked to his pastor, and we were able to do a profile on Michael.
“Michael didn’t stand out in any way. There wasn’t anything in his background to indicate that people could look back and say, ‘We should have noticed this.’ His family was a stable family. He was a member of the band; it wasn’t like he was neglected in any way. He was involved in church; he had joined the church a few months before that.”
Bartleman said what touched him the most was that West Paducah — and McCracken County in general — would be the last place to expect to see a school shooting.
“The Heath community is probably the most stable community in McCracken County. There are a lot of families who have lived there for three or four generations ... it was a shock to everybody.”
Bartleman was proud of the way The Sun covered the shooting.
“I think we did our job,” he said. “We were nominated for a Pulitzer Prize (later) for our coverage. I think the most pride as a staff — we worked together, and we were unified in keeping the community informed accurately with what was going on and all the details. I think we did an excellent job reporting this event through the emotion of it all, and we helped keep the community calm and put everything in focus.
“I think the public officials had confidence in us and they talked to us as reporters. They might not have said things at the press conference when there were 20 or 30 reporters there from all over the country, but I know I did a lot of one-on-one interviews after the press conferences.”
All these years later, Wright thinks about what happened at Heath.
“As reporters, we are taught to suppress our emotions,” she said. “We have to be professional. You don’t let your emotions show. But at the end of the day, we’re also human.
“I watched all the coverage on channel 6 for the 20th anniversary. And I broke down in tears in my living room, remembering that day. It was a lot of the emotions that I had suppressed as a reporter because I knew I had a job to do and it was a busy time. It’s hard to believe it has been that long. It feels like it was just yesterday and also so much longer ago.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.