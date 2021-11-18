METROPOLIS, Ill. — A former Massac County Emergency Management Agency official has pleaded guilty to federal wire and mail fraud charges.
Chris Thompson, former major chief of operations and public information officer for the EMA, was indicted Oct. 6, 2020, for allegedly defrauding the county and local businesses of more than $49,000 in goods and services.
Thompson, 30, of Kevil, pleaded guilty Nov. 10 to to engaging in a scheme to defraud the Massac County EMA through mail and wire fraud, according to court documents.
Thompson was the assistant director of the EMA and also served as the IT manager for the Massac County Board of Commissioners.
In 2020, following an FBI investigation, Thompson was was indicted on eight counts — one count of wire fraud and seven counts of mail fraud. The six-page indictment alleges that between November 2018 and September 2019 Thompson devised and carried out a scheme to defraud local businesses and Massac County for his own personal gain. Each count carried a maximum possible sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine. Thompson was released on bond pending his jury trial, which is set for Nov. 30, 2021.
As part of the plea deal, Thompson admitted to using official business accounts to pay for personal expenditures and admitted to opening up business lines of credit without authority for personal use, causing a loss in excess of $50,000. Thompson also consented to forfeiture of items fraudulently purchased and otherwise consented to a forfeiture judgment in the amount of $52,054.51
Massac County State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer informed the Massac County Commissioners at their Tuesday meeting he has not received any notification from the assistant U.S. attorney about the plea.
“It looks like (Thompson) did change his plea to a guilty plea, and the case is currently set for sentencing. Once that sentencing occurs, or when we know more, I’ll be able to talk to an assistant U.S. attorney about that case and I will update you,” Stratemeyer said.
Stratemeyer told the commissioners the assistant U.S. attorney requested a restitution amount for the county.
“The lines of credit he obtained were not authorized by the county board,” he said. “We were not out all that much money, but that was submitted. It was primarily the entities where he obtained the credit cards from those unauthorized lines of credit that would have more restitution than the county. ”
Stratemeyer said the restitution should be part of the sentencing.
Thompson’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 24, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.