Ex-cop gets six years in '70s sex case

More than 40 years after he raped and impregnated a relative, a former Paducah police officer will spend six years in prison, a judge ruled Friday.
Henry Glore, 72, previously pleaded guilty to one count each of incest and third-degree rape, relating to a 1977 incident. He was arrested last year after Kentucky State Police said a paternity test determined he was the father of a woman born after that incident, whose mother was 15 at the time.
Glore was hired by the Paducah Police Department in 1976, and resigned after being caught with drugs — he pleaded guilty to a cocaine possession charge in 1990 that was later expunged.
Glore’s defense attorney, Carolyn Keeley, sought to portray that period of Glore’s life as “totally blacked out on drugs.”
“His memory is useless of this period of time,” Keeley said, noting that Glore still doesn’t have complete recollection of the incident.
McCracken County Circuit Judge Tim Kaltenbach said he found that assertion “hard to believe.”
“She obviously has a recollection enough to follow this up, to come forward and speak,” Kaltenbach said.
While Kaltenbach noted that the victim in the case wasn’t actively calling for Glore to spend time in prison, she said in a statement that she had struggled to raise the daughter born from the rape and had to give up on dreams of playing basketball.
Kaltenbach noted that he didn’t believe Glore, at his age, was likely to commit another similar offense and also that he didn’t appear in need of the kind of treatment that could best be administered by the Kentucky Department of Corrections.
But he said that to grant Glore probation would “unduly depreciate the seriousness of the offense.”
Kaltenbach sentenced Glore to serve six years on the incest charge and five years on the rape charge, setting the sentences to run concurrently. Glore also must register as a sex offender.
Prosecutors said working out an agreement with Glore was complicated by the different laws surrounding incest and sex offender registration when Glore was 30 years old.
He had to be prosecuted under the statutes as they existed then.
Assistant McCracken County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jamey Mills said that in 1977, incest was a Class C felony, punishable by five to 10 years imprisonment. Currently, the charge is a Class B felony, which can result in up to 20 years in prison.
Mills also said some other factors regarding sex offender registration came into play, though Glore is still required to register.
“It was very complicated figuring this all out,” Mills said, calling the end result “sensible.”
