A former Christian County High School athletic director and football head coach has been charged in connection to theft charges.
Steve Lovelace, who in April joined the Paducah Tilghman football staff after resigning as Christian County football coach in March, was arrested Monday, according to YourSportsEdge.com.
Lovelace faces charges of theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $500 and theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $10,000.
He allegedly converted over $500 but less than $10,000 in funds or checks from the Christian County High School Football Booster Club/Quarterback Club. The indictment adds that the unlawful conversion was for his own personal use, with the “intent to benefit himself or another not entitled thereto.” The charge is a Class D felony.
The indictment also alleges Lovelace unlawfully converted more than $10,000 in cash or checks that belonged to the high school. The indictment indicated the conversion was for his “own personal use, with the intent to benefit himself or another not entitled to." The charge is a Class C felony.
Lovelace will face the charges in Christian Circuit Court.
