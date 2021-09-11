Most people, who are old enough to really remember, know exactly where they were 20 years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, when hijacked airliners crashed into the World Trade Center, and what would become a national tragedy in New York City, at The Pentagon and in a field in southern Pennsylvania.
That’s certainly true for Paducah Fire Chief Steve Kyle, former Paducah mayor Bill Paxton and Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird, who were working that Tuesday, and they all described watching news coverage.
Kyle said he caught it on TV, while moving from one room to another, and seeing the second plane crash into a tower, as he watched “The Today Show” inside the department. A fire marshal at the time, Kyle was in the U.S. Army Reserve, and would later go on to serve in Iraq in 2004 and 2005.
“We spent a large part of that day preparing, chasing a few things — we thought that they might have to land some planes in Paducah, and we had some conversation with the airport that day about providing some coverage out there if they had to start landing planes because the (Federal Aviation Administration) ordered everything grounded right away,” Kyle recalled.
More than 2,000 people died in the 9/11 attacks and more than 300 were firefighters. It’s an immense loss remembered by many firefighters with a memorial stair climb each year. Paducah has seven firefighters, including Kyle, going to Nashville, Tennessee, this year to take part in a stair climb.
“There’s not anywhere you go anywhere in the country, particularly with fire departments, that they don’t know what 343 means or 9/11 or they don’t have some kind of link somehow,” he said, referring to the number of New York firefighters who died.
“You know — either you know somebody that works for FDNY, you took a class under somebody that works for FDNY, or they’re just a fellow brother for us. Our profession is a brotherhood and we all do the same job day in and day out. Everybody does it a little differently, but it’s the same job at the end of the day.”
Elsewhere in Paducah, then-mayor Paxton was in a staff meeting at City Hall with the department heads.
“Somebody came running in and said the Twin Towers had been hit, and so we adjourned the meeting and went into my office, which has a TV, and turned it on and saw the Twin Towers burning,” he said. “I think the first one was burning and then we actually saw the second one hit. Obviously, we were all in shock.”
Paxton was later asked to speak to community members at Heartland church with others, and the large Paducah church was “packed.”
“None of us probably did a very good job of trying to bring any sense to what was going on and why it happened, but we just had to try to get across the point that we were going to survive this, and we would more than likely retaliate, and just the normal things that you would expect a person in authority to say,” Paxton said.
“We had heard President (George W.) Bush speak that day and got a pretty good idea of what his intentions were, and so you know, for the next two or three days, everybody was just sort of in a fog.”
Paxton described the community’s reaction, and thinks it was probably like every other in the country.
“You know, ‘How in the world could that happen? And to be so sophisticated with airplanes hitting The Pentagon and hitting the Twin Towers, why didn’t we know about it? How did those pilots get trained and nobody knew it?’ ” he said.
“It was shock, and anytime I spoke to somebody that’s what they wanted to talk about, and wanted to know what they thought the country was going to do, as far as retaliate.”
Meanwhile, Laird was about three-quarters of the way through his police academy training in Richmond. He hit the streets as an officer in November 2001, but was training on an outdoor shooting range that morning.
The “isolated” group was aware of some of the news early on, but he said it was at lunch time when he and several class members went to a McDonald’s and watched the news on a mounted TV. He particularly remembers listening to Bush’s speech during night qualifications at the range.
“The instructors put that address on so we could hear it. It was over the radio, and they used a PA microphone in (a police) car that broadcast that out and we basically sat outside under the stars and listened to the president talk about what had happened,” he said.
“Because we still, at that point many hours later, didn’t necessarily really understand everything that had gone on, or what had occurred.”
All these years later, Laird noted that 9/11 changed policing “because it changed how we view terrorism, and that did affect us here locally,” such as through Department of Homeland Security courses on how to look for things to prevent that from happening in the future, and grant funding. Kyle also pointed out the area got funding many years ago to form a hazmat response team that’s housed in Paducah, which he said came as a result of 9/11.
Follow Kelly Farrell on Twitter, @KellyAFarrell11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.