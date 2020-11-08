The public is invited to provide input on the public spaces outlined in the City Block project that’s planned for downtown Paducah, according to an announcement Thursday.
The City Block project is a private investment of approximately $21 million by Louisville-based developer Weyland Ventures. It features a boutique hotel and mixed-use commercial and residential space on the city-owned parking lot at Second and Broadway streets. The Paducah City Commission approved a development agreement for the project on Aug. 12.
The center of the parcel would be designed as a “town square,” which includes off-street public parking, new green space and a promenade. A boutique hotel is planned for the section facing Jefferson Street with a mixed-use development facing Broadway.
“The design team at Weyland Ventures is working to gather input and feedback on how the community would like to see this public space activated,” Paducah Main Street Director Katie Axt said.
“During this listening session, the team will be asking questions and guiding discussions to learn more about how the public will use and enjoy this town square.”
The listening session will be held virtually at 5 p.m. Monday.
To participate in the listening session for the town square part of the City Block project, email your request to Axt by noon Monday. She may be reached at kaxt@paducahky.gov. A link to the listening session will be provided, once the emailed request is received.
If you’re unable to participate, it will be recorded and provided on the city’s website at paducahky.gov/downtown-redevelopment. The public can submit comments about the town square to kaxt@paducahky.gov between Monday and Nov. 16.
