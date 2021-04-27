The McCracken County Early Childhood Council held a kindergarten ready event on Saturday for those students who are planning on entering kindergarten this year.
Incoming kindergarten students came to Heartland Church and were treated to a drive-thru event to help them get ready for kindergarten registration, which is expected to take place this summer.
Information about kindergarten registration should be posted to each district’s website: www.mccracken.kyschools.us or www.paducah.kyschools.us.
Despite the rain, parents and students were able to enjoy a live performance by members of the Market House Theatre of the book “You Are (Not) Small” by Anna Kang.
Students got a bunch of goodies as well, including a five-meal kit through a partnership with the Paducah Independent School District, a copy of “You Are (Not) Small,” and forms and flyers with information from Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center and Lotus Children’s Advocacy and Sexual Violence Resource Center as well as information related to registering for that first day of school from McCracken County and Paducah Independent school districts.
Kristy Lewis, the director of Paducah Head Start and the coordinator of the McCracken County Early Childhood Council, said the event brought out several families despite the foul weather.
“For a rainy day, we have had a steady crowd, starting at noon,” she said. “We are so excited to share with our community the importance of kindergarten readiness and helping families prepare for kindergarten.
“That really starts as soon as a child is born, supporting the family, partnering with our families in McCracken County and teaching them what it means to be kindergarten-ready.”
Lewis said that like so many other events, the kindergarten ready event was affected by COVID-19.
“We typically have our readiness fair at (West Kentucky Community and Technical College),” she said, “but this year, due to COVID, we said, ‘Hey, we’re still going to do this.’
“We love being able to partner with Market House Theatre this year and have a little bit of a story time.”
Lewis said that one thing the families took away from the event was the importance of literacy and language.
“If every parent would take the time to read a book a night to their child, that language and literacy is so important,” she said.
Lewis said that the best advice that she could give to the parent of a kindergartner would be to maintain a line of communication with the school.
“Just have open communication with your child’s teacher,” she said. “Make sure there’s that wonderful two-way communication, that you’re talking and letting the teacher know what you’re worried or concerned about.
“Also, ask how you can help or volunteer. During COVID, we’ve not had as many volunteers in the classrooms, but we’ve also sent things home. So, just letting a parent know that they are their child’s first teacher is just as important as anything else.”
Funding for the kindergarten ready event came through the Governor’s Office of Early Childhood and money gained through the 1998 Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement, through which the state would receive $2.5 billion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.