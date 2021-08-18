Evenings Upstairs returning to library Sept. 2

McCracken County Public Library’s Evenings Upstairs series returns for its 27th year of educating and entertaining the region in just a few short weeks, the institution announced in a news release earlier this week.
The free program — curated by adult programming coordinator Bobbie Wrinkle — aspires to bring unique local, regional and national experts on a variety of subjects to the local library, while also providing an avenue for cultural appreciation through a regular dose of the musical and visual arts.
Scheduled for Sept. 2 — from 6 to 6:45 p.m. in the library’s garden — the first Evenings Upstairs since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will feature local blues and Americana singer Lew Jetton performing a tribute to singer/songwriter John Prine.
“Due to the COVID increase — the numbers are skyrocketing — we’re going to do the September event in the library garden and the programs already slated for October and November at this time could end up virtual, as well,” Wrinkle told The Sun. “Our patron safety and staff safety is of the highest importance.”
The Evenings Upstairs series, along with the rest of the library’s in-person programs, will proceed “depending on how (COVID-19 case) numbers rise and fall,” new library director Justin Brasher told The Sun Tuesday.
“I’m so thrilled for Evenings Upstairs. I’ve heard so much about it so it’s going to be wonderful to actually see it happen,” Brasher said. “Our approach for programs is going to be ‘better safe than sorry.’ As much as I’d love to have more in-person programs, I have to balance that desire with the safety of the staff and of the public.
“If I have to make a program go virtual, if that’s what it takes to keep people safe, I’m okay to do it.”
The program was one of the library’s biggest adult programs, Wrinkle added, and they had seen huge crowds in January, February and March of 2020 before the onset of the pandemic during the program’s 25th season. When the library pivoted to digital programming via streaming social media video and McLib Live, the program’s mission was carried on there.
“It still gave us adult programming led by adult experts in their field. That was okay, that was good,” she said. “A lot of people viewed it and that got us through, but we were full steam ahead putting this season together because we thought we’d be able to do this.”
Wrinkle has already planned out a variety of other programs for the series this fall, including one with an area paranormal expert and another with a historian discussing Illinois’s Cave-in-Rock. To learn about other upcoming Evenings Upstairs events, check out mclib.net.
“We do have great programs scheduled for the rest of the fall. They’re all going to depend on the COVID numbers. I’m still excited about this season,” Wrinkle said. “It’s my baby. It’s successful, it engages people in the community and it’s free and open to the public.
“When we get past this awful COVID stuff, we’ll get back to just a regular schedule of Evenings Upstairs with really special guests.”
