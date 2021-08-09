The 110-year-old owner of Calvert Drive-In, Ruth Evelyn Harrington, died this past weekend, according to the Facebook page of Calvert Drive-In.
"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and owner, Evelyn Harrington," the post read Sunday.
Harrington was born May 6, 1911 on a farm in Tennessee and, as WDRB in Louisville reported, witnessed 17 American presidents, two world wars and two global pandemics.
She and her husband, Paul, built the Calvert Drive-in in 1953. Even surpassing 100, she still signed the checks for the business.
"She enjoyed working at the drive-in well into her eighties. Evelyn was 110 years old. She dearly loved her family and will be terribly missed by all those who love her," the post continued.
The Harringtons built the screen for the drive-in and showed the first movie in 1953.
“Evelyn was a strong leader in our community for over 70 years. Her and her husband Paul purchased the Calvert Theater that was located on Main Street in 1950 and they’ve been entertaining our region ever since," said Calvert City Mayor Gene Colburn. "Generations of families have enjoyed summer outings and associate with Calvert City primarily as the home of the Calvert City Drive Inn. She will be greatly missed, but her legacy will live on through the Harrington family.”
Harrington celebrated her 109th birthday at River's Bend Retirement Community during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundred of families and friends lined up in cars to celebrate her birthday.
At the time Harrington's family included seven children, eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren and three great-great-great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.