Boutique hotel receives $1.5M in state tourism incentives

A rendering shows the exterior of a proposed boutique hotel in downtown Elizabethtown. Weyland Ventures now owns the former H.B. Fife Courthouse and is planning to honor the history of the building, representatives told the Elizabethtown Historic Preservation Commission in April.

ELIZABETHTOWN — A new Elizabethtown boutique hotel that has presented plans with the city’s historic preservation commission recently was approved for state tourism incentives.

The Elizabethtown Courthouse Hotel, which will occupy the former H.B. Fife Courthouse, expects to create 18 full-time jobs with a new $8.18 million tourism development project that will bring boutique lodging and tourism dollars to Hardin County, Gov. Andy Beshear announced June 1 in a news release.

