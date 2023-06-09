ELIZABETHTOWN — A new Elizabethtown boutique hotel that has presented plans with the city’s historic preservation commission recently was approved for state tourism incentives.
The Elizabethtown Courthouse Hotel, which will occupy the former H.B. Fife Courthouse, expects to create 18 full-time jobs with a new $8.18 million tourism development project that will bring boutique lodging and tourism dollars to Hardin County, Gov. Andy Beshear announced June 1 in a news release.
“Tourism plays a crucial role in the economic landscape of Kentucky,” Beshear said in the news release. “Projects like this showcase the potential we have all across the commonwealth to transform our historic spaces into new opportunities. Where economic development and historic preservation meet, that’s a special place; and I’m so glad to see this venture happening in downtown Elizabethtown.”
The hotel includes a restaurant, bar, lounge and event space. The hotel is expected to accommodate visitors who are making stops along I-65 for the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and will provide lodging accommodations unique to the Elizabethtown area.
“Downtown Elizabethtown has such vibrancy and a wonderful mix of new and historic,” said Mariah Weyland Gratz, Weyland Ventures CEO, in the news release. “Our goal is to add to the energy and excitement through the revitalization of an important historic building. Our boutique hotel will add jobs and draw additional tourism to the downtown core. Kentucky Tourism Development incentives along with Historic Preservation Tax Credits are critical to making the Elizabethtown Courthouse Hotel a reality.”
On the recommendation of the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, 100 Public Square received approval from the Kentucky Tourism Development Finance Authority for incentives totaling over $1.5 million for the new lodging project, the news release said. Through the Tourism Development Act, eligible Kentucky businesses can receive an annual reimbursement for taxes paid on qualifying tourism development projects.
“The Elizabethtown Courthouse Hotel is exactly the kind of project we envision for tourism development investment,” Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet Secretary Lindy Casebier said in the news release. “Preservation of the Hardin County Courthouse will offer boutique amenities to guests and will attract travelers from all over, especially Kentucky Bourbon Trail tourists. We look forward to seeing the hotel open its doors to a host of travelers.”
Tourism is an $11.2 billion industry in Kentucky, generating 83,100 jobs across the commonwealth. In Hardin County, tourism supports 2,335 jobs and generated over $302 million in economic impact in 2021. This year, the commonwealth has given final approval to three tourism development projects for a total economic investment of over $105.2 million.
Hardin County Judge-Executive Keith Taul said the new hotel will offer visitors a unique experience.
“We are looking forward to the future growth of Elizabethtown and Hardin County,” he said. “The addition of the Elizabethtown Courthouse Hotel is an exciting project that wonderfully blends another step for Hardin County into the future, while it also honors our rich history with restoration. This will be a catalyst for continued growth in our area and is a fantastic addition to the local businesses and amenities that downtown already offers.”
Margy Poorman, president and CEO of the Hardin County Chamber of Commerce, celebrated the project’s economic impact on local businesses and the community.
“The revitalization of downtown Elizabethtown has been a benchmark of economic growth in Hardin County in recent years, driven by the area’s harmonious blend of historic charm and unique amenities for both locals and visitors to enjoy,” Poorman said. “This project, which will transform one of Hardin County’s most recognizable landmarks into its own distinctive destination for traveling business-people, families and area residents alike, will bolster even more economic activity for businesses in our downtown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.