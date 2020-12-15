WICKLIFFE — Ethel Bell Woods Axley, 88, of Wickliffe, died Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Clinton-Hickman ICF.
She was a member of Wickliffe First Baptist Church.
Ethel is survived by her son, Roger Reeves of Cunningham; one brother, Charles Woods of Mayfield; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Axley; one son, Charles “Eddie” Reeves; parents, William David and Iva McDaniel Woods; three sisters; and three brothers.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Rev. Lynn Redford and Rev. Butch Latta officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Bardwell.
Friends may call from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Ethel Axley to the Alzheimer’s Association: P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
